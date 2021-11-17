Now Jericho was strongly fortified because of the Israelites – no one leaving or entering. The Lord said to Joshua, “Look, I have handed Jericho, its king, and its fighting men over to you. March around the city with all the men of war, circling the city one time. Do this for six days,” (Joshua 6:1-3).
Sometimes we stand before an overwhelming obstacle. A problem so big and so fierce that we don’t know how to face it. We don’t understand how God expects us to move forward with this enormity in front of us. The problem is so vast, so scary that we just don’t see a way.
I imagine that is how the Israelites were feeling looking at Jericho. The city was so fortified, so daunting and they were so inept to face the fight. The city was “fortified with no one leaving or entering.” But in God’s wisdom, He knew that if they could take down this fortress, it would give them security and confidence in future battles. This opponent seemed impossible, though.
God then spoke to Joshua and told him “I have handed Jericho over to you.” Did you catch that? The battle was already won before it began. Even before the battle plan was discussed, the victory was announced. God was telling Joshua, “Depend totally on me.”
At that point, Joshua had to tell his people the battle plan. March around the city?!?! God comes up with some crazy battle plans for us. March around this city? Do this for six days?
We know God is able. We know He cares. He could snap His fingers and knock down our enormous obstacle. But march around the city? This required full faith. Not only full faith from Joshua, but full faith from the elders and the nation of Israel. They had to march and look like idiots outside of a fortress for six days. I’m sure that was a hard sell for the people of Israel. It would take courage. They would be totally wide open to attacks while marching. It would take endurance because they were asked to march everyday for six days. But they had already received the promise of victory.
In verse 5, God reveals more of the plan. ”When there is a prolonged blast of the horn and you hear its sound, have all the people give a mighty shout. Then the city wall will collapse, and the people will advance, each man straight ahead.”
Not only did the Israelites march for six days, they carried rams-horn trumpets. When the people heard the sound of the trumpet on the sixth day, they shouted. They shouted victory and the walls of the city fell. The enormous, fortified monster that they faced originally just collapsed.
Maybe the battle plan God has asked you to follow makes absolutely no sense to you. Maybe you don’t understand why you have to face the obstacle in the first place. What did you do to deserve it? Can’t God just knock it down? Maybe He needs to see a little action and faith on your part. Maybe He needs to see you willing to push forward with courage even though pushing forward might leave you wide open to attacks. Maybe He needs to see you endure the problem with full faith in Him. Maybe He needs to see you shout your victory and then the enormous obstacle in front of you will collapse. After that, you can proceed forward with security and confidence that you can face future battles.
Sometimes God allows a Jericho in our lives. It’s massive, daunting, impossible and there’s no way to deal with it on your own. Just remember, you don’t have to. You have God on your side. His battle plan might seem a little unorthodox, but He isn’t going to leave you. He has already declared His victory before the battle began. All He needs is a little faith from you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.