HIGH COUNTRY— In 1967, the ski resort at Beech Mountain opened its doors for the very first time. Since then, the slopes have become a staple ski destination for locals and tourists alike.
Kate Gavenus, an App State graduate and director of community and development for the Town of Beech Mountain, said that even before she was born people were skiing down the mountain.
Students from Lees-McRae College would strap wooden skis to their feet and ski in the late 1930s and 1940s. Lees-McRae even had a club titled the “Skiing Zero Club.”
Founded by Harry and Grover Robbins of the Carolina Carribean Corporation, the resort was created with a golf course, swimming pool and, of course, ski slopes for the winter.
When the resort opened in 1967, Gavenus said there was a period of time where it was just a destination without any designation, until the town was eventually incorporated in 1981.
The CCC eventually went bankrupt, and was bought by the Costin family in 1985, and the family has owned the resort ever since.
“It is the highest ski area east of the Rockies, so it’s definitely a treasure; not just for us, but for America. It’s a neat little place,” Gavenus said. She continued by saying that Beech Mountain even surpasses ski areas in states like Vermont and New Hampshire.
In the early 1980s, Beech Mountain tried to introduce “grass skiing” in the summertime, which Gavenus said ended in twisted knees and sprained ankles.
“That didn’t last very long,” Gavenus recalls.
In the summer, both Beech and Sugar Mountain have scenic lift rides for tourists to enjoy when the snow has melted away.
Since the Costins have had ownership of the resort, Gavenus said they have introduced Beech Mountain to the “latest” innovations, including snowmobiles, lifts and snow guns. The resort is an ongoing undertaking, with new renovations being added every year.
As for the preservation of history on Beech Mountain, several “little round houses” originally designed and built by the CCC for purchase in the past are still standing today. The town even built a small municipal sledding hill with its own snowmaking machine as a way for kids to get outside in the cold and have fun. Since the original sledding hill, the town has upgraded to larger sledding hills and state-of-the-art snow guns. Gavenus said she believes kids being able to play in the snow is the gateway to them growing up and becoming interested in winter sports.
“The town still has that small town feel to it. It’s still a town of pioneers and entrepreneurs. There’s actually more than 60 businesses here,” Gavenus said. “It attracts people who are kind of thinking outside the box.”
Flash forward two years later, and another staple ski destination of the High Country opened its doors. In 1969, Sugar Mountain Company founded the Sugar Mountain Resort with three chair lifts, a rope tow and 11 slopes. Sugar, which recently celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2019, has since shifted from a long-term summer or winter destination to a popular short-term vacation and second home spot.
In the 1970s, Sugar Mountain was a land development and gated community, which allowed for guests to purchase second homes and stay for longer. Around 1974, Sugar Mountain Company went bankrupt and by 1978, the resort section had been purchased by Gunther Jochl, or Sugar Mountain Resort, Inc., from the bankruptcy court.
Since then, Sugar Mountain upgraded, remodeled and is now equipped with numerous activities for summer and winter guests alike, but one thing still remains.
According to Gunther and Kimberly Jochl, the sign that visitors see when first arriving in the Village of Sugar Mountain is the same since 1969, except for the 2019 added addition of the words “since 1969.”
Gunther Jochl also said that Sugar Mountain Resort is interested in preserving the nature of Sugar Mountain, and says that of course, you can’t ski without slopes. With this in mind, Gunter Jochl likes to make sure that the trees continue to grow and Sugar Mountain stays maintained for its visitors.
“It’s a nice community, good place to be,” Gunther said. “It’s just a nice place. The ski slopes are good, the golf courses are good, the tennis courts are good and the people that come there are pretty happy.”
Before Sugar Mountain, there was Appalachian Ski Mtn. According to the business, Appalachian Ski Mtn. started in December 1968, when Grady Moretz and four other partners purchased the area from the Northwestern Bank at foreclosure at a public auction.
Built six years earlier by Mr. M.E. Thalheimer of Selma, Alabama, the ski area was known as Blowing Rock Ski Lodge, Inc.
Blowing Rock Ski Lodge first opened in the winter of 1962-63. It was the first ski area in Northwestern North Carolina and the second oldest ski area in the State, Cataloochee having opened the previous winter, according to App Ski Mtn.
Appalachian Ski Mtn. has expanded to 12 slopes, including two terrain parks serviced by one double chairlift, two quad chairlifts, two conveyor lifts (new in 2010) and one handle-pull lift. The base lodge now covers 46,000 square feet, is smoke free, and has complimentary WiFi in the restaurant, according to App Ski Mountain.
Learn more about App Ski Mtn. at appskimtn.com/history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.