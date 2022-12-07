BANNER ELK — The Historic Banner Elk School was one of many sites for holiday happenings in Banner Elk over the first weekend of December.
Banner Elk’s “A Small Town Christmas” takes place each year during the first full weekend in December. This year, festivities began with Christmas carols and a tree lighting ceremony at the Corner on Main Park in downtown on Friday, Dec. 2. Afterward, the first showing of Ensemble Stage’s “A Banner Elk Christmas 4” started in the Hahn Auditorium, which is located inside the Historic Banner Elk School.
The fun started back up again on Saturday, Dec. 3, starting with the Williams YMCA’s 5K Reindeer Run in Tate-Evans Park and breakfast with Santa at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church. Afterward, myriad activities took place throughout the day, most of which were within walking distance of downtown. Families could participate in “Story Time with Santa” and a fire truck tour at Banner Elk Fire and Rescue, cookie decorating at Banner Elk Cafe, community carol sing at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church and more. All of this led up to the Christmas parade, which came down Main Street at 6 p.m.
David Tate, president of the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce, said one of the most striking things about this event is how the community comes together to put it on. Over the weekend, 17 events were put on by 15 different organizations, meaning that no one person or organization had to carry a huge load, he said.
“Everybody’s working together to celebrate Christmas,” Tate said.
A holiday market and kids craft workshop took place at the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Inside the Book Exchange, children could make ornaments, bookmarks, gift tags and more. The hallway was lined with tables featuring gifts and ornaments made by local artists, each for less than $25. Patrons were also encouraged to visit the Banner Elk Artists Gallery, where they could browse more work from local artists.
“It is truly a community-wide event,” Tate said. “I just love the community spirit and community participation with all the events.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.