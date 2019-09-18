NEWLAND — When walking down the halls of Avery High School, sections of student art stand out amongst the white walls of the campus. In these sections there is use of color and shape that shows the students’ ability to portray the world around them.
Michelle Bolick, visual arts teacher and yearbook advisor at Avery High, works with her students to highlight each student’s ability to create something unique.
Bolick has been teaching art education at Avery High for six years. This passion for the artistic path began in the third grade, where Bolick can vividly remember art lessons. Then in high school, Bolick’s art teacher became her mentor, showing her that there was more to art than meets the eye.
“There is so much beyond the realm of the art world than just creating,” said Bolick. “There is much substance to the history of art and this teacher really just opened my eyes up to a new way of looking at art.”
This perspective created Bolick’s passion within her field of education and now, as an art teacher herself, Bolick brings this passion into the classroom setting every day.
Within her classroom, Bolick intertwined her lesson plans with art history and art appreciation. Alongside those activities, Bolick has introduced “Art Smart” to her classrooms, where a topic is introduced to the class and the students write and discuss the message at hand. This can be a drawing exercise, a current event or even a famous quote, said Bolick.
The teaching of art education is also taken beyond the four walls of the classroom, where Bolick’s Honors Art III students are creating a mural at the front of the school. This idea stemmed from the need to add color and beauty amidst the ongoing construction that is taking place at Avery High School.
The students thought of the theme for the mural and are able to create their vision within their own community.
“I hope every student that leaves my classroom has built some sort of self-confidence through what they did in my class, that they walked away feeling like they were good at something,” said Bolick. “I hope that they have learned something, whether that be about art or about life.”
The mural is ongoing but can be seen at the main entrance, across from the office, at Avery High School.
For more information regarding the Avery High School Art department, click to www.averyschools.net.
