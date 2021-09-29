BANNER ELK — With continued safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SkyLine is announcing a modified meeting schedule and format for this year’s Annual Meeting, which gives members one of two options to participate.
The 2021 Annual Meeting will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at SkyLine’s new Annex building near the corporate campus in West Jefferson and comprise of a brief business session with reports from officers, election of directors, video presentation of scholarship winners and the announcement of door prizes.
To fulfill the requirements in establishing a quorum to proceed with the meeting and member participation in the election of directors, members may register for the meeting by visiting their local SkyLine Customer Center the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 and receive information for the meeting including the agenda, official ballot for the election of directors and the Annual Meeting Report. A voting station will be set up at each customer center location, where members may cast their ballots and drop them in secure ballot boxes.
The business session also will be posted to SkyLine’s website (www.skybest.com/AnnualMeeting) on October 9.
Additionally, the Annual Meeting on Oct. 5 will limit in-person attendance with registration scheduled from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at SkyLine’s new Annex building.
All members who register in advance or on the day of the meeting will receive a $15 bill credit as the member gift, a $10 voucher toward the purchase of a meal at one of the designated restaurants in the co-op’s service area and will be entered into a drawing for one of six door prizes. Prizes will be announced at the close of the business session on October 5, and members do not have to be present to win.
“The pandemic continues to limit our ability to hold this meeting without attendance restrictions,” said SkyLine CEO Kim Shepherd. “Our first and chief concern is the safety of our employees and members, so we will continue with the modified meeting format first established last year, which offer a seamless and safer way for many of our members to participate in the process without having to be physically present on the day of the meeting. We expect to meet the required quorum to continue with the meeting using these additional methods of advance registration in lieu of attendance, and having a limited number of members in attendance.”
Annual Meeting early registration will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all SkyLine Customer Service Centers, beginning Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1.
The five locations and their physical addresses are:
- Alleghany County — 199 Grayson Street, Sparta, 28675;
- Ashe County — West Jefferson Smart Home 1060 Mount Jefferson Road, West Jefferson, 28694;
- Ashe County — West Jefferson Call Center 1079 NC Hwy. 194 North, West Jefferson, 28694;
- Avery County — 20 High Country Square, Hwy. 184, Banner Elk, 28604;
- Watauga County — 217 Wilson Drive, Boone, 28607.
In conjunction with National Cooperative Month in October, SkyLine/SkyBest also will host Customer Appreciation Day on Friday, Oct. 1, at all SkyLine Customer Centers, featuring appreciation items and take-out snacks while they last.
For more information, contact a local SkyLine office at 1-(800) 759-2226.
