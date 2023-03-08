HIGH COUNTRY — Skiing is a popular winter sport in the region, with many individuals coming near and far to practice skiing or snowboarding during the winter months. That being said, with the activity comes some inherent risks. Ski incidents can cause injuries that can stem from small minor bruises to life-threatening trauma.
According to statistics from Watauga County Communications, communications responded to 46 incidents in 2018, 40 incidents at area slopes in 2019, 36 incidents in 2020, 55 incidents in 2021, 52 incidents in 2022 and 30 incidents to date for 2023. The total number of incidents since 2018 is 259 calls. In comparison, as of March 6, Avery County Communications responded to 134 calls to the address of Sugar Mountain Resort.
Looking at the data, a slight decline in incidents from 2018 to 2020 is noted at Appalachian Ski Mtn. in Blowing Rock, according to Watauga Communications statistics, with an increase in incidents in 2021 and 2022. It’s important to note that in 2020, Covid was at its peak, with many businesses seeing a shortage of customers. In comparison, the opposite holds true in 2021, where the greatest amount of incidents occurred since 2018, but this likely happened because of the influx of people seeking a sense of normalcy after the pandemic.
For additional insight, Kim Jochl, vice president of Sugar Mountain Resort, shared that in regard to those injured from year to year at their resort, “Injuries from year-to-year vary, though as time has marched on we have seen fewer injuries, particularly severe injuries which could be attributed to better grooming and ski/snowboard equipment.”
With said injuries, Sugar Mountain has been making an effort to keep patrons safe, Jochl explains.
“Patrollers prepare the mountain every day and night and patrol the slopes during all sessions,” she said. ”Safety instructions are posted throughout the ski resort and hourly announcements reminding patrons of slope etiquette are made through a PA system. The North Carolina Skier Safety Act is promoted throughout the ski area via signage, pamphlet, and web presence.”
Additionally, Jochl stressed the efforts of the resort to educate its patrons.
“Sugar Mountain Resort partners with local schools to teach slope safety,” Jochl said. “Sugar Bear (the resort mascot) and a representative go to the schools and talk with the students about slope safety, and the Banner Elk School participates in a slope safety poster contest.”
Jochl also stressed the influence of multiple factors in maintaining a safe snowsports environment for visitors.
“During the pandemic business increased significantly and has remained strong. However, after the pandemic, the strength of business has been a result of favorable winter weather and the upgrades and investments in Sugar Mountain Resort's infrastructure,” she said.
Ski incidents can be costly as well, not only for the individuals involved but also for emergency services. According to the website Verywellhealth, “the medical crew makes up about 61% of the operating costs for (an) ambulance. Fuel, rent for the facility, administrative costs, maintenance, and supplies make up the bulk of the rest.” Emergency services are often dispatched to the scene of an incident, and, as with any incident that involves emergency attention, the costs associated with this can add up quickly.
The cost of dispatching emergency services depends on multiple factors, such as the location of the incident, severity of the injuries and the resources required to respond to the incident, making it essential to have an emergency response plan in place to ensure that resources are utilized efficiently and costs are minimized.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the majority of EMS funds comes from property taxes, which raises health equity concerns for lower-income communities. When communities with limited resources are required to fund emergency services, a potential by-product can result in lesser access to quality care, making it crucial to find ways to minimize costs associated with dispatching emergency services while still providing fast and effective care for those involved in incidents. This may involve exploring alternative safety measures to reduce the number of incidents.
Jochl noted that ski resorts often implement various safety measures to reduce the risk of incidents, such as signage, safety barriers and education programs. Ski patrollers are also present on the slopes to provide assistance and promptly respond to incidents. Individuals can also take steps themselves to reduce the risk of incidents, such as wearing appropriate safety equipment and following the rules and regulations of the resort. It's also important to snow aficionados to note that, as with any physical activity, there is always a potential risk for injury, whether a minor scrape or major trauma, and following posted and common-sense guidelines will lead to a safe and entertaining experience.
