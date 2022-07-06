Grady Gates placed first in the overall men’s competition, finishing the race in 16 minutes and 46 seconds. Not pictured is Amanda Sorrow, who placed first in the overall women’s competition with a time of 17 minutes and 55 seconds.
Jeffrey Garstecki from Sugar Mountain placed first in the men’s 50-69 age group and Joe Ballou from Charlotte placed second. Also pictured is Kaylee Mayberry. Not pictured is Graham Carling from Charlotte, who placed third.
Nancy Drach from Beech Mountain placed second in the women’s 50-69 age group and Tammie Garstecki from Sugar Mountain placed third. Not pictured is Kathy Hurst from Denver, NC, who placed first in the age group.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Willie Chadim from Midlothian placed second in the men’s 70 and up age group. Not pictured is Carl Clawson from Banner Elk, who placed first, and Jonathan Hale from Clemmons, who placed third.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Will Crockett from Raleigh placed first in the men’s 30-49 age group and John Pennypacker from Charlotte placed second. Not pictured is Simon Cloutier from Sugar Mountain, who placed third.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Elizabeth Leisinger from Colorado placed second in the women’s 30-49 age group and Blair Ondrey from Memphis placed third. Not pictured is Amanda Sorrow from Banner Elk, who placed first.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Grady Gates from Banner Elk placed first in the men’s 13-29 age group and David Wahlen from Durham placed third. Not pictured is Sam Nixon from Blowing Rock, who placed second.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Phoebe Corn from Fort Mill placed first in the women’s 13-29 age group. Not pictured is Chloe Brania from Cary, who placed second, and Emma Cuthrell from Clemmons, who placed third.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Henry Lebioda from Gastonia placed second in the 12 and under boys group and his brother Peter Lebioda placed third. Not pictured is Andrew Carling from Charlotte, who placed first.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Audrey Fagrell from Athens, Ga., placed first in the girls 12 and under group and Avery Johnston from Waxhaw placed second. Not pictured is Rowan Austin from Raleigh, who placed third.
SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Sugar Mountain Resort hosted its sixth annual Summit Crawl on July 4 to kickoff its Independence Day activities. The marathon began at 9 a.m. and participants had to run, walk, climb and crawl to the peak of the mountain. The following are the winners from this year’s event.
