AVERY COUNTY — One-half year after their town hall with constituents in Avery County, NC Senator Warren Daniel and NC Representative Dudley Greene took time out of their schedules to check in with The Avery Journal-Times and provide updates about the issues community members raised at the July 23, 2021, conversation at Lees-McRae College.
Daniel is the state senator for District 46, which covers Avery, Burke and Caldwell counties, while Greene is a member of the state house of representatives for District 85, which includes Avery, McDowell and Mitchell counties. Throughout the summer and fall, both Daniel and Greene worked in their respective chambers of the General Assembly to pass North Carolina’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
During the town hall conversation in July, constituents focused on topics such as workforce housing, substance addiction and abuse, broadband access, the impact of COVID-19 on education, blue collar trade education and funding for parks.
Both representatives stated that thus far their biggest accomplishments have been in passing the state budget for the upcoming year. While COVID-19 was a large disruption to the workflow at the state capital, both agreed important measures were included in the budget.
Greene said that for Avery County specifically there were large funds earmarked for important projects such as $4 million for Mayland’s 3-Points Enrichment Center, another $4 million for soil & water storm damage repair, $800,000 for Department of Social Services renovations, $600,000 for probation/parole renovations, $450,000 for Avery County local government infrastructure improvements and $1 million for Beech Mountain water/sewer.
Daniel echoed this, and added a couple of additional funding resources headed Avery County’s way in the upcoming budget year, such as $100,000 for Avery County Emergency Management and a $105,347 local health department grant.
While the budget was finalized in November, the upcoming short session for the state’s legislature has yet to begin. Revisiting conversation topics from over the summer, Greene and Daniel both said they are looking forward to progressing issues Avery County residents raised during the July 2021 conversation.
“During COVID-19 people realized that they don’t have to live in a city to work. They can work from home and live anywhere. And of course, every county in the High Country is also a tourism destination,” Daniel said. “So when it comes to affordable workforce housing, I don’t think we’ve kind of cracked that nut.”
Daniel said there are many solutions to be considered, whether it be government subsidies, local tax breaks on property taxes or public-private partnerships.
Greene said that in some area counties, like Mitchell County, public-private partnerships are also under way. He also pointed to the Dogwood Trust, which has been involved with the issue of workforce housing and helped pursue a housing needs assessment study for the High Country to collect information on effectively dealing with the topic.
For the workers, Greene said that community colleges have been doing a good job at workforce training. He argued in favor of funding for community colleges, that not every high school student will pursue a four-year degree to become a doctor or lawyer.
“We need carpenters, and we need those kinds of tradesmen as well. If there’s an industry, they might need specific types of workers,” Greene said.
Another issue that affects both workers and housing, Greene and Daniel said, is broadband internet access. Daniel said that while broadband access is a statewide issue, he has concerns about how Avery County will manage the important increase of broadband access as well as the even larger influx of residents and part-time residents that will be attracted to the area once broadband is easier to come by.
“By virtue of the fact that there were some federal monies we could rely on, we could allocate a billion dollars — that’s billion with a B — because of the federal money that was available, and the smart policy decisions that the legislature has made in past years and, looking forward to this budget, we were able to pick up and fund some things while creating a tax reduction at the same time,” Greene said.
Daniel agreed that the tax reduction was a win for Avery County residents. He acknowledged that some critics say that reducing taxes reduces the revenue stream for government funding, but he said that for the last 10 years the state government has lowered taxes and successfully been in a budget surplus the last six or seven years.
Both Daniel and Greene said they are looking forward to hearing from, talking to and working with constituents headed into the next legislative session.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.