Hundreds of children young and old braved the rain and plummeting temperatures to stop by to visit The Avery Journal-Times offices in Newland on Oct. 31 for candy treats and to have their photo taken with Halloween mascot Mr. Bumble B. Bones. Here are a few of the images captured from the event.
Sights and Sounds of Halloween
Jamie Shell
