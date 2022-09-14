INGALLS — Sibelco's Schoolhouse location at 107 Harris Mining Company Road will be hosting an Over the Mountain Victory Trail event from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The event celebrates one of the stops of the Over Mountainmen march to the Battle of Kings Mountain as part of the Revolutionary War.
Several schools from the area will be bringing students to take part in the annual program, and serves as an opportunity for them to learn about the history of the Over Mountainmen and the American Revolutionary War that occurred in Avery County. The event has not been hosted the past several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the group is eager to have students and visitors return for the resumption of the event.
Students are anticipated to arrive 9:30 to 10 a.m. and unload at the Maintenance/warehouse parking lot. OVTA will be available at approximately 9 a.m. and will take several vehicles back with their equipment. Students will walk back to the field below the Sevier Gravesite (the Revolutionary War graveyard located on Sibelco property). The group will hear an introductory program and will rotate by class to the cemetery for a short program at the cemetery.
Following the presentations, lunch will be provided by Sibelco, and while the rotation of programs is proceeding, the OVTA will be presenting expanded sessions on frontier topics. After completion of lunch, there will be demonstrations of musket firing, pictures, etc. to close out the festivities.
