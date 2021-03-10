Mayland Community College extends a huge thank you to Quartz Corp. and Sibelco for their combined efforts to assist with construction projects at both the Blue Ridge Boutique Hotel (formerly known as the PineBridge Inn) and the Mayland Earth to Sky Park.
When the old parking lot of the PineBridge Coliseum was torn up to make way for the new environmentally friendly parking lot that will serve the Three Peaks Enrichment Center, Mayland didn’t want all that concrete and asphalt to just get dumped into the landfill. At the same time, the old gravel road leading up to the Bare Dark Sky Observatory at the Mayland Earth to Sky Park needed some serious maintenance.
“That road was always in bad shape and it would get worse every time it rained.” said Steve Bruton, one of the managers of the Observatory.
It became clear that the massive piles of asphalt sitting over at Three Peaks was just the thing needed to improve the road. The problem was getting it loaded and moved across Mitchell County to the park.
The issue was raised during a meeting with the MCC Foundation Board about the desire to reuse the asphalt, not only to save cost, but also to be environmentally responsible.
Scott Reece, who serves on the MCC Foundation Board and is the HR Director for Quartz Corp, said that Quartz might be able to help. A few phone calls later, there was a loader from Quartz and dump trucks from Sibelco lined up to help. The use of the equipment and the labor cost were all donated by both companies.
Over a two-day period at the end of February, the asphalt was moved from the parking lot at the Blue Ridge Boutique Hotel over to the road at the Earth to Sky Park. It was then spread, graded, compacted and finished with a layer of gravel.
The concrete left in the parking lot needed to be broken into much smaller pieces to be loaded into the trucks, so after a couple more days with a Quartz Corp.- provided rock hammer and excavator, the concrete was loaded and also moved to the Earth to Sky Park where it will be used to raise and solidify the ground underneath the parking lot for the new Glenn and Carol Arthur Planetarium.
“Mayland Community College is incredibly grateful to both Quartz Corp and Sibelco for this massive joint effort. They had the right equipment for the job and were very generous to donate it to help with the recycling effort,” said Margaret Earley-Thiele, MCC Foundation Director. “The two mines coming together to work to help the community shows their dedication to enriching the community.”
For more information on the projects at the Earth to Sky Park and at the Three Peaks Enrichment Center and Blue Ridge Boutique Hotel, click to www.mayland.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.