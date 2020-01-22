LINVILLE — A local photovoice project highlighting the importance of inclusion, specifically employing individuals in the community with diverse abilities, is featured at Cannon Memorial Hospital in the Dickson Gallery during January and February 2020.
High Country Capable is the theme of the photovoice project and tells a photographic story of an individual’s abilities, skill sets, dreams and capabilities from around our local community. The project hopes to show employers the value of a diverse workforce. The High Country Capable project will be on display in the Dickson Gallery at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville until the end of February.
“We invite businesses and all community members to view this local art initiative to help support our whole community in raising awareness and increasing the opportunity for inclusion around employment in the High Country,” photovoice photographer Dawn Shumate said. “The goal of this first series is to highlight the capabilities of youth with special health care needs to employers in our community while asking the question ‘What does inclusion look like for your business?’”
High Country Capable is an ongoing project in which individuals in our community with diverse abilities are able to tell their stories and showcase their equally diverse capabilities. The project currently consists of nine participants who had their portraits taken in a way that captures their hopes and dreams. The portraits are displayed on wrapped canvas (some are collages, some are single pictures).
Photovoice is a self-advocacy tool which blends a grassroots approach to photography and social action. It is a process by which people can represent, identify, or enhance their community through the art of photography. This allows people to tell their own stories and enables them to act as potential catalysts for social change.
Local photographer Shumate has donated her time to be able to take professional photos around the passions of local youth who want to be involved in this project.
“Elizabeth Kerley with AppHealthCare Innovative Approaches contacted me and asked if I would be willing to participate in the project,” Shumate added. “We started basically from the ground up, with meetings every month for a year or so to determine the theme and what we wanted to focus on. They knew they wanted to do a photovoice project, so I was able to help from the creative and photography side, and volunteered to take the photos.”
This project was started by the AppHealthCare Innovative Approaches subcommittee and was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. This evolving project and future additions will remain broadly focused on inclusion by further exploring related topics of employment, peer & social acceptance, housing, and so forth.
“Through grant funding we were able to purchase the canvases and easels. We wanted the project to also be part of conferences and meetings and have the availability to be set up in the event there wasn’t any hanging space on walls,” Shumate explained. “Once we identified a theme and focus, we concentrated on finding participants. We had some people in mind who were interviewed in relation to their employment hopes, dreams and goals, so we came up with a visual theme to represent what their story was. Photovoice is to gain social awareness, and though I was taking the photos, we were trying to take them from the subject’s perspective, highlighting their employment capabilities to help start that conversation with businesses.”
If you are interested in participating in this project or to see where you can find the photovoice project after this display has ended, contact Shumate by emailing lightbydawnstudios@gmail.com.
