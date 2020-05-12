Agne Shields, a senior at Mayland Early College High School, has been selected as a member of East Carolina University's EC Scholars Program.
Shields, a resident of Jonas Ridge, has had a remarkable academic career at MECHS. She is graduating as the high school valedictorian and with an Associate's Degree of Science in only three years. She has made straight A's at both the high school and college levels, and plans to pursue a career in medicine.
"At ECU, the Honors College invites 200 students each year to be a part of a diverse, intellectual community. Within each Honors College class a select group of 20 students are offered a unique, innovative educational experience known as the EC Scholars Program, which is ECU’s top merit scholarship program," an announcement from the university proclaims. "Each scholar receives a four-year scholarship worth approximately $63,000, including $5,000 to study abroad. They participate in a unique curriculum, which focuses on service and leadership through community-engaged research and internships. In short, this program provides each student with a well-rounded college experience with social, academic, and personal development opportunities."
According to the university, more than 1,300 applications were received, and each application included a series of interviews.
"In recognition of amazing academic achievement and exceptional leadership and service... Agne Shields will join the EC Scholar family."
