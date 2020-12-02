Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care is pleased to announce that Julia Sherrill, MD, HMDC, has earned the Hospice Medical Director Certified credential by the Hospice Medical Director Certification Board (HMDCB).
Dr. Sherrill, board-certified family medicine physician with a passion for hospice and palliative care, received her medical degree from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in 2008 and completed her residency at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in 2011. When Dr. Sherrill began providing hospice care in 2016, she found her true passion in focusing on the whole patient and their comfort and quality of life by reducing suffering. She began her career with Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care in December 2019 and feels she has found her optimal professional place among a team overflowing with kindness.
The HMDCB serves as an independent, not-for-profit certifying body to administer a certification program for hospice medical directors and other physicians who provide hospice care for patients. The mission of HMDCB is to relieve suffering and improve quality of life by promoting the excellence and professional competency of hospice medical directors. For more information, click to www.hmdcb.org.
Caldwell Hospice is committed to providing quality, respectful end-of-life care to our community. For more information about Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, call (828) 754-0101 or click to www.caldwellhospice.org or Facebook.
