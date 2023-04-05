As human beings, we all have those moments in our lives that we just don’t understand how a Father who truly loves us could allow us to be hurt so badly. We see God as a supreme being that could take away all pain if only He wanted. We can’t understand why He would want to allow us to experience horrific situations and not step in.
The Bible is filled with scripture showing our human reactions:
These verses show humans crying out for help in sheer anger with God. Do any of them resonate with you or your situation? I think sometimes we get so angry that we don’t cry out. Or we cry out to no response, so we give up. King David cried out in anger so many times throughout the Psalms and is described as “a man after God’s own heart.”
Don’t be afraid to voice your concerns to God. Keep voicing them over and over. It’s perfectly fine to question your situation. God has a tendency to use incredible evil to bring incredible good. It’s cliché, but he tends to make beauty from the ashes.
Most of you know that I have a daughter named Faith. She has that name for a purpose. She was my faith when I had none. I suffered through two pregnancies that resulted in two stillborns. By the end of the second pregnancy, not only was the baby born dead but I was diagnosed with breast cancer. My preacher came to the hospital and uttered the words “God will have a plan.” That was the wrong thing to say to me. I grabbed him and told him that God didn’t love me. Someone who loved me would not have done that to me. I had absolutely no faith left.
A year later, even though I had taken precautions, I found out I was pregnant again. Scared didn’t come close to describing the emotions that I felt. I knew that I wasn’t taking that baby home. God used Dr. Baker as a saint through that pregnancy. He sat with me and comforted me more times than I can count. I cried with every test even when each result was perfect. I refused to humanize her. He urged me to give her a name and I could not. I wasn’t capable of naming her because I didn’t think she would live.
The morning of her birth, he personally pushed me into the operating room. I cried the whole way. He assured me that everything was going to be fine. He assured me that we knew she was perfect. My response was “No, you don’t know. You can’t know.” After she was cut out, he held up a crying beautiful baby girl and asked me her name. I said “Faith, her name is Faith.” God took the ashes of my broken heart and formed the most beautiful child. In her, He renewed my faith. Ironically, she is a carbon copy of me.
So, I encourage you. I don’t know what your situation is currently. Whatever is going on, allow yourself to be angry. Cry out to God and express your frustration. He hears and He cares, even though we doubt He is even listening. He can and will use the situation for good. He will give you a story to tell to encourage others around you. He will renew your faith.
