BANNER ELK — Banner Elk Elementary School hosted its inaugural “Amazing Shake” competition, with elementary school participants from Banner Elk, Newland, Riverside, Freedom Trail and Crossnore.
The competition, which focuses on navigating different social circumstances and interactions, was originally designed by the Ron Clark Academy.
RCA, which both Banner Elk Elementary and Freedom Trail have based many of their programs and activities off of this year, created the “Amazing Shake” as a way to teach kids professional development.
The five schools hosted separate competitions with students from third to fifth grade, then the top 15 to 25 students from each school gathered at Banner Elk Elementary on Thursday, March 23, for the final competition.
Dressed to the nines, students walked through several different booths where volunteers in the community were awaiting to direct them with a given prompt. Students had to navigate situations like acceptance speeches, goldfish eulogies, rejection, moral dilemmas, ordering coffee and more.
After finishing at their particular station, volunteers score the students on a 20-point scale, with 20 points being “hire worthy,” according to Banner Elk Elementary Principal Justin Carver. Community members, parents, middle and high school students and students from Lees-McRae College volunteered to help organize the event or act as judges.
“Justin has outdone himself; he is in his creative element,” said volunteer Ellis Ayers.
Students were also required to “Work the Room,” where they are tasked with entering a classroom where different judges were waiting to carry on conversation, with students challenged to initiate as many meaningful connections as possible. It was up to the student to shake hands, create conversation and meet multiple judges.
At the end of the day, the top-scoring student from each school was announced, followed by the top five overall scores and lastly, the overall winner.
The winner, Eli Greer of Banner Elk Elementary, smiled brightly as the rest of his classmates lifted him into the air to celebrate his accomplishments. Throughout the hallways, the chant “Eli! Eli! Eli!” reverberated off the lockers.
“I’m going to start crying when I think about it. He’s the man. He’s the leader behind the scenes,” Principal Carver said of Greer’s win. “He’s a good friend, (and) he’s encouraging. This guy is top-notch.”
Both Banner Elk and Freedom Trail elementary students follow a “house system,” implemented by RCA as a way to help students feel a sense of pride and belonging at school. Before the winner was announced, students were chanting “four houses, one school.”
“When you divide into houses, everyone’s got a purpose. Everyone’s in this together, so it’s just really, really life changing,” said Katherine Zazenski, speech pathologist at Banner Elk School.
Greer belongs to the “altruismo house,” or, in other words, the house of givers. It fits, as volunteers contend that he does give a mean handshake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.