SPRUCE PINE — Seven students were awarded diplomas from Mayland Community College for Medical Assisting on Wednesday, July 22.
The pinning ceremony was held in the Health Science Building on the campus of Mayland Community College. Mayland has become the college of choice for many of our best and brightest high school graduates wanting a career in health care.
Mayland Community College established in 1971 is currently one of 58 institutions operating under the North Carolina Community College System in the mountains of western North Carolina.
MCC currently offers curriculum programs including college transfer options, numerous economic and workforce development and continuing education offerings, adult education and high school completion programs, two off-campus Learning Centers in Newland and Burnsville, Corrections Education at Avery/Mitchell and Mountain View Correctional Facilities, and distance education opportunities in most curriculum programs as well as in continuing education. MCC serves more than 10,000 individuals each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.