SEVEN DEVILS — Since its establishment 40 years ago, Seven Devils has grown from 47 residents to roughly 218 — making it one of Watauga County’s smallest municipalities.
The town of Seven Devils was incorporated on June 30, 1979. To commemorate its anniversary as well as the move to a new Town Hall building, the town of Seven Devils is hosting various events on Aug. 23 and invites the public to join.
Shortly before the town became established, it was known as a resort destination. Tom Gidley, a 12-year member of the town’s Tourism Development Authority, said his father (Gardner Gidley) was one of seven men who established the unincorporated community of Seven Devils in the mid-1960s. At this time, the seven men — many coming from the Winston-Salem area — had a vision of a recreational resort with opportunities for camping, hiking, swimming, skiing and golf.
Gardner Gidley, Buck Reynolds, Frank Reynolds, Dan Reynolds, Herbert Reynolds, George Kempton and Ray Smith teamed together to make this resort a reality. When the men started to purchase land, they began asking the locals about the area to come up with a catchy name.
“Some of the locals would say, ‘Well the wind blows like the devil up there in the winter time,’” Tom Gidley said.
From this statement — coupled with the fact that there were seven men as well as seven distinct peaks from the ridge line of the Blue Ridge Parkway that viewed that area — the name Seven Devils was created. In the late 1960s, the Seven Devils Resort Club was developed. Vacation homes and rental properties began to take root as well.
Years ago, historian and author Randy Johnson conducted an interview with Gardner Gidley to get a complete history of the resort that later became a town. In the interview, Gidley explains to Johnson that the Seven Devils ski area opened in December 1968, when the only skiing in the area was happening at Appalachian Ski Mountain and Hound Ears Club. Sugar Mountain and Beech Mountain ski areas would soon be established in the late 1960s as well.
Years later, the people in the resort area petitioned the state of North Carolina to incorporate Seven Devils as its own town, Tom Gidley said. A July 2, 1979, article in the Watauga Democrat stated that 100 people or so were in attendance — including several state and local politicians —of a ceremony when the town was established. Attendees witnessed the dedication of Watauga County’s third town, and one of the state’s smallest towns at the time. Bob Brown was sworn in as the town’s first mayor and Ruth Greene, Joan St. Louis and Landis Smith were announced as the aldermen.
At the time of the dedication, four of the Seven Devils residents were from Avery County and the other 43 were from Watauga — as the town sits in both counties.
Tom Gidley started working as part of the chair lift crew at the ski resort in the late 1970s. In 1980 he was offered a full-time year-round position as an assistant manager. At this time, Herb Reynolds’ son Jon Reynolds and Gardner Gidley leased and ran the ski area, according to Johnson’s account of events. In 1983-84, the name of the resort was changed to Ski Hawksnest.
Ownership of the resort changed hands over the years as well as the activities offered at the establishment. In 2008, the ski area of the business was closed. Hawksnest now offers snow tubing and ziplining for visitors.
The most recent change for the town of Seven Devils is its decision to move its Town Hall operations. The current Town Hall — located at 1356 Seven Devils Road — was built originally as a summer real estate sales office, later used as a resort office and then used for town business starting in 1979. The town closed on the purchase of old Skyline Telephone Membership Corp. (now SkyLine/SkyBest) building at 157 Seven Devils Road on July 29.
The town hall administrative and police operations are planned to relocate in mid-September to this location. Tom Gidley said he’s never seen a more dedicated group of people who manage Seven Devils today. He said the town staff and volunteers put a lot of time and energy into fun activities and social events for the public.
Even with all of its changes over time, Tom Gidley said Seven Devils continues to be beautiful place that is quiet and peaceful.
“It has always been a real hidden gem of a location,” Tom Gidley said.
For more information on Seven Devils, click to sevendevils.net.
