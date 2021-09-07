ALTAPASS — Only two months remain in the season, and the Orchard is going to make them the best two. Apples are ripening at a faster pace, and U-Pick is in full swing from Wednesday through Sunday. Visit on the weekend and be escorted by and listen to John Ray talk about the orchard and the apples. Picking is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..
Live, free music sounds continue to waft out into the field every weekend as cleats click on the old plywood dance floor. Jonah Riddle and the Carolina Express start the day off on Saturday, Sept. 11, with bluegrass music. Greg Speas and Steve Griffin pick it back up on Sunday adding country, blues, and a smidgen of rock and roll.
The next weekend, Rewind Goodtimz makes a repeat country to rock performance, followed by some good ol’ traditional mountain music from new-to-the-Orchard Craggy Mountain Newfounders on Sunday. September ends with two return performances—Saturday, Sept. 25, with Buffalo Cove and Sunday with Slight Departure. Music begins at 2:30 p.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m.
Adding to reasons to visit the O are two book signings beginning mid-month with Joy Jelinske. Her book was written by her father, Thomas Hollingsworth. Before he passed away last year, Joy made a promise to illustrate and publish. Both were upheld, and she’ll be signing “As You Are”, a children’s tale on Saturday, Sept. 18. The following Saturday, longtime Avery County resident Mitzi Moody will take her place in the red barn and sign her new novel, “Mountain Majesty: Can she ever call Tennessee and the Cloudland Hotel Home?” Both authors will be discussing and signing their books from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
And for those keeping track of our monarchs, their habitat in the red barn has turned into quite a nursery with 74 new “babies” beginning to nibble away at fresh milkweed leaves. It’s an opportune time to explore the hundreds of Orchard milkweed plants for the tiniest of hatchlings. As the weather cools and the plants begin to dry, we’ll be giving away the winged seeds to take home and create one’s own monarch butterfly way station.
And we can’t let the month go by without thanking Randy Snyder for volunteering to paint the “other side of the Parkway” on the Clinchfield Railroad model layout. Snyder, a culinary artist and chef at the Wildacres Retreat in Little Switzerland, is also one of the artists represented in the General Store. And now that the 2021 work on the train is almost complete, folks are invited to watch it “track” and read how the railroad founded the Orchard.
Enjoy the views. Buy a bag or pick a peck of fresh-off-the-tree heirloom apples. Experience the Orchard and help us “Save the good stuff.” As a nonprofit organization, we rely on the generosity of others to continue our mission’s work to protect, preserve, and educate about this beautiful corner of North Carolina. If you would like to help, visit our website and click on “Get Involved” to find out what you can do.
Located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile marker 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Orchard is a not-for-profit working orchard, music, and educational venue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. The Orchard is family and pet friendly, as well as wheelchair accessible. For information, click to www.altapassorchard.org or call (828) 765-9531.
