Holding check, left to right, are Jennifer Wages, assistant director, The Health Foundation; Heather Murphy, executive director, The Health Foundation; Regina Billings, SECU North Wilkesboro advisory board member and Kim Hollifield, SECU regional senior vice president.
WILKESBORO – SECU Foundation has awarded The Health Foundation a $40,000 grant that will help build capacity and expand programs and services to improve access to healthcare and promote the well-being of residents in the North Carolina High Country region.
“The Health Foundation is doing a tremendous amount of good through collaborative efforts with local nonprofits and other organizations to address issues such as food insecurity and access to care,” said Kim Hollifield, SECU regional senior vice president. “We hope that this grant will provide them with the momentum to move their vision forward in an even greater way to benefit North Carolinians in the High Country region.”
“We have a wonderful opportunity to improve the health and well-being of children in our five-county area, thanks to the support of the SECU Foundation,” said Heather Murphy, executive director of The Health Foundation. “We believe every child and adult deserves to be healthy, safe, and able to thrive. Making sure the resources and systems exist and are aligned to ensure programs and services meet those goals is essential to moving the dial on health outcomes. This grant gives us the opportunity to explore our assets and areas of opportunity.”
