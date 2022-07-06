BANNER ELK – “Art on the Greene” took place July 1 to 3 at the Historic Banner Elk School as an exciting way to celebrate the Independence Day Holiday. As the second weekend over the summer season in which the town will host the art festival, attendance was full and artists were happy to meet and discuss their crafts with visitors.
From woodworking to wire sculpture to illustration and pottery, the festival gave artisans from many different states the opportunity to display their different talents and works of art.
Courtney Fall Tomchick of Clemmons hosted a tent full of individually crafted Raku ceramics, which is a specific type of Japanese pottery. Her style makes a typically unconventional style of art much more conventional, turning pieces into clocks, cabinet knobs, jewelry and more.
Making Windsor chairs and other woodwork goods, Lucas Hundley hand makes each product he vends, with a local artist helping to paint them every now and then. Hundley is passionate about locally sourcing his materials and accurately representing the original way to craft Windsor chairs, which make them last for generations.
Keith Finger of MacFarlan, W. Va., offered his organic food products like granola bars, meal kits, teas and seasonings. Finger heard about the festival after vending at the Woolly Worm Festival and from other local artisans. He now vends at three of the four “Art on the Greene” weekends every year.
Artists of all kinds gathered to represent their skill, each with a gift of passion and creativity to share with the local community. The next “Art on the Greene” weekends will be Aug. 6 and 7 & Sept. 3 and 4 at the Historic Banner Elk School. For more information, click to www.bannerelk.com/members/art-on-the-greene.
