HIGH COUNTRY - Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina is moving forward with its largest annual fundraiser, the Hope Luncheon, Friday Aug. 20, 2021 at Blue Ridge Mountain Club. In conjunction with that event, there will be an online auction featuring 360 items valued at $80,000.
The wine social and silent auction had become a much looked-forward-to staple of the annual Hope Luncheon in years past. While the wine social will remain, the auction will be conducted online as it was last year. The auction preview began Monday Aug. 9, with bidding commencing on Thursday Aug. 12. The auction will close at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.
The theme for this year’s event, “Hope Knows My Name,” speaks to the personal connections between individuals and families that rely on the programs of Hospitality House and the staff and community members who help guide them toward stability and success.
Hospitality House Executive Director Tina B. Krause said, “One of the things that many of the people we serve point out is the fact that we always call them by name, that we care enough to know their name, to look them in the eye and really get to know them.”
Regarding the online auction, the 360 items include showcase items like a New York City trip to see "Hamilton" on Broadway, a weekend Kentucky Bourbon Trail excursion, a luxury Charleston Getaway, a Scottsdale Golf and Spa retreat, Tuscan wine shipped direct from Italy and an Ultimate College Football Rivalry Weekend.
Featured auction items include one-week stays at Holden Beach and Ocean Isle, Biltmore Estate weekend getaways for two, Osprey Backpacks, Pampered Chef packages, Man Crates, a private Jazz concert for eight, a private sommelier-led wine tasting for eight, Dexter Jackson autographed Sept. 10, 2007, edition of Sports Illustrated “All Time Upset” issue and App State football memorabilia, including a helmet, Michigan game football, National Championship programs and artwork signed by Hall of Fame Coach Jerry Moore.
Additionally, there are more than 40 gift baskets and one hundred $100 gift certificates to shops, restaurants and professional services in Ashe, Avery, Wilkes and Watauga counties.
“We are excited to present the premier nonprofit online auction in the High Country,” states Hospitality House Director of Development Todd Carter. “We are fortunate to have such amazingly hardworking volunteers and a giving, caring community to make this possible.”
The online auction can be accessed by clicking to www.hosphouse.org/auction. Community members may RSVP for the luncheon, presented by Blue Ridge Mountain Club and Mast General Store, at www.hosphouse.org/hope.
Individuals who are unable to attend but would like to support the needs of their fellow community members living in homelessness, hunger and poverty can donate online at www.hosphouse.org/hope or mail a check w/ “hope knows” in the memo line, to Hospitality House c/o Todd Carter P.O. Box 309 Boone, NC 28607
Anyone inquiring about the event or in need of additional information is encouraged to email Carter at todd@hosphouse.org.
For the latest updates and to learn more visit www.HospHouse.org and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok: @hosphouse and Twitter @HospHouseNWNC.
