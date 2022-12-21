Avery County Cloggers performed several numbers at “A Hometown Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 10. Pictured from left to right, back to front are Chrissy Kasper, Brynn English, Hailey Triplett, Kennedi Callahan, Ella Markland, Eva Trivette-Clark, Anala Culpepper, Emily Sudderth, Amanda Jones, Danielle Brown, Amber Hughes and April Pittman.
Avery JAM performed several songs at this year's "A Hometown Christmas."
Photo courtesy Chrissy Kasper
Shekinah Jay, Tasha Dellinger, Katryn Pippert, Elleigh Grindstaff and Alexa Pippert with Blue Ridge Performing Arts dancing at “A Hometown Christmas.”
Photo courtesy Chrissy Kasper
Cody Buchanan and Chrissy Kasper at “A Hometown Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Photo courtesy Chrissy Kasper
Avery A&H Fair Best in Show Talent winner Tasha Dellinger performing with her mother, Christy Dellinger, and Willie Parlier.
Photo courtesy Chrissy Kasper
NEWLAND — Christmas spirit was in the air at Heritage Park during the second annual “A Hometown Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 10.
“A Hometown Christmas” was started by Chrissy Kasper, an Avery County local and the director and instructor of the Avery County Cloggers. Her goal was to find a way to fund organizations that aren’t really on the radar, she said.
“We’ve got phenomenal talent in Avery County, but there’s not really an outlet for it,” she said. “Kids aren’t one-size-fits-all, and the kids who are good at art rather than sports or academics deserve that time to shine, too.”
This year, Kasper wanted to incorporate vendors into the event, so local nonprofit Making W.A.V.E.S. and local artist Sharon Glatthorn set up to sell their crafts. Additionally, photographer Linda Webb set up an area to take Christmas pictures. All of the vendors and performers are local to Avery County, and all of the show’s earnings are divided between organizations in the county only, Kasper said.
“This event really is community-organized,” Kasper said. “We’ve got a great community. It’s extremely important to me that we keep this event within the community.”
Avery County Community Band, formerly known as Linville Land Harbor Community Band, performed a number of Christmas classics, directed by Dee Raby. Then, Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians took the stage to play songs such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Angels We Have Heard on High.”
Blue Ridge Performing Arts and Avery County Cloggers then did alternating acts, with Blue Ridge Performing Arts dancing to “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Noel” and “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” and Avery County Cloggers dancing to “Deck the Rooftop” and “Run, Run Rudolph.”
Ella Markland performed a Christmas medley on bagpipes and Marshal Huffman did a surprise performance of “Mary Did You Know?” Tasha Dellinger, 2022 Avery A&H Fair Best in Show Talent winner, rounded out the night by singing “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Noel” and “Away in a Manger.”
Ken Staton was the Master of Ceremonies and Imelda Cabrera provided artwork for the show. The Avery A&H Fair Board provided concessions.
This year, “A Hometown Christmas” raised nearly $900 for local clubs and organizations in the arts, Kasper said. Eventually, she hopes to see a scholarship come out of the show, she said.
“I really hope to see it grow every year,” she said.
