GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — The Grandfather Mountain Highland Games are for all, regardless of whether a person has Scottish heritage or not. However, Eileen Helton has taken this message to heart more than most.
Helton is self-proclaimed as “totally Irish,” but has worked for Scottish Heritage USA since 1996, an organization which works to “enhance the bonds of ancestral and national character between the people of Scotland and North America by furthering the exchange of ideas and connections between our two countries,” according to the organization’s website.
Founded by Ward Melville in 1965, the organization raises money for the National Trust of Scotland which, among many responsibilities, preserves national historic sites important for cultural heritage and tourism. Helton now acts as the treasurer of Scottish Heritage USA.
She said that the organization gives around $20,000 to $50,000 annually to the National Trust of Scotland, although sometimes the organization sends larger funds for projects. For example, Helton said that the organization donated $300,000 for a media center at Culloden Field, the historic site of the last battle fought in Scotland in which every clan in attendance was killed.
Additionally, Scottish Heritage USA awards scholarships for highland dancing at the School of Scottish Arts at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk and other activities, such as bagpiping at the North American Academy of Piping and Drumming in Valle Crucis, that promote Scottish cultural heritage in the United States. Currently, Helton said the organization is fundraising to create a department of Scottish studies at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
At the Games, Helton shared information about the organization and its projects, membership opportunities and the ways Scottish cultural heritage and arts can be promoted in the U.S, noting that she looks forward to returning next year.
