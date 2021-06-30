Avery County celebrated its roots on Saturday, June 26, as a a large crowd gathered at the Square in Newland for the return of the Avery County Heritage Festival. Canceled in 2020 by the global pandemic, this year’s festival returned with food, music, genealogy booths, games and more. The following are images from the day’s festivities.

Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is national nonprofit service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

