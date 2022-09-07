editor's pick Scenes from September Art on the Greene By Lily Kincaid lily.kincaid@averyjournal.com Lily Kincaid Author email Sep 7, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Eliza Coral, a British artist who lives in Tennessee, has been attending Art on the Greene for several years. Photo by Lily Kincaid Eliza Coral creates unique paintings of cats, dogs and other pets. Photo by Lily Kincaid Some of Eliza Coral’s paintings on display on Sunday, Sept. 4. Photo by Lily Kincaid A painting by Brad Gates, who is based out of Blowing Rock. Gates uses a technique known as pointillism. Photo by Lily Kincaid Decorative glass work by Jennifer Harkey. Photo by Lily Kincaid Candace Conklin, a retired art teacher from Myrtle Beach, SC, has attended Art on the Greene with her husband for several years. Photo by Lily Kincaid Candance Conklin makes unique stuffed figures and jewelry. Photo by Lily Kincaid Cat collars from Hollywoof Styles, which also sells dog collars and leashes. Photo by Lily Kincaid Necklaces made by Ken Broderick of Stone Age Artworks in Boone. Photo by Lily Kincaid A bunny from Stone Age Artworks, which sells sculptures from river rocks. Photo by Lily Kincaid Unique handmade pieces for purchase from Keepers Pottery during Art on the Greene. Photo by Lily Kincaid Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following are photos from Banner Elk’s Art on the Greene, which took place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3 and 4. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Art On The Greene Arts And Entertainment Photo Gallery Banner Elk Art Photo Photography Elk Following September Banner Scene Lily Kincaid Author email Follow Lily Kincaid Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now VisitNC visitor spending report highlights tourism impact on Avery County Avery County Arrest Report Benefit gospel concert at Jack Hicks Trucking returns Avery County Arrest Report 2022 Avery A&H Fair entertainment preview Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
