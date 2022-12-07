Autumn McNay set up a booth to sell her crochet stuffed animals, blankets, hats and more, as well as earrings. McNay is with Making W.A.V.E.S., an organization based in Avery that strives to make a difference in the community through a variety of service projects.
Autumn McNay of Making W.A.V.E.S. brought three of the kittens that she’s fostering for Avery County Animal Support. Pictured is 16-week-old Chip.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
McNay brought Gaara, Chip and Dopey, three kittens that she is fostering for Avery County Animal Support, to the vendor event at Rock Gym on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Chris Hansen, owner of Spreading Rainbows, is a tie dye artist based in West Jefferson.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Sharon Glatthorn owns Creative Photos Plus and makes these unique, handmade pens.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Sharon Glatthorn and Patsy Rose at the vendor event during “A-very Merry Small Town Christmas” selling Glatthorn’s handmade pens.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Vickie Scalf, owner of Cntrygrl Chalk Designs, showed off her handmade decor.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Avery County High School’s band warms up for the parade on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Photo courtesy Town of Newland
Cub Scouts Pack 800 of Crossnore had a gingerbread house-themed float for the Christmas parade.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made a stop in Newland for the Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Avery A&H Fair Miss Confidence Danielle Brown getting ready for the Newland Christmas parade to begin.
NEWLAND — From vendors and food trucks set up at the Rock Gym, to inflatables in the Newland Elementary School Gym, to a very festive parade through the heart of Newland, the Christmas spirit was in the air during the town’s “A-very Merry Small Town Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 3. The following are images from the various events throughout the day.
