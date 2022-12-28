Avery wrestlers and coaches stand at the podium with championship hardware following the 2022 1A state wrestling championships in February in Greensboro. Pictured front row are Coach Matt Dunn, Jon Jon Cable and Bradley Parker. Pictured back row are Ben Jordan, Seth Blackledge, Grant Reece, Levi Andrews, Ethan Shell and Coach Brandon Burleson.
Fire engulfed the top portion of Puerto Nuevo Mexican Restaurant in Banner Elk on Saturday morning, March 5. Much of the upper decorative portion of the building was damaged by the fire, but the interior of the restaurant only sustained smoke damage from the incident.
A large crowd was in attendance for the Avery County Sheriff’s Candidates Forum held at the Avery County Cooperative Extension Community Building in Newland on Wednesday, May 4. The forum was sponsored by the Avery County Chamber of Commerce and The Avery Journal-Times.
North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby came to the Avery County Courthouse on Wednesday, July 27, and recognized employees that have been employed at the courthouse for 20 or more years. Newby visited all 100 county courthouses, making him the first chief justice to do so. Pictured from left to right are Lisa Vance, Linda Webb, Amanda Holdren, Theresa King, Newby, Teresa Benfield, Shannon Clark, Honorable Greg Horne and Magistrate Bruce Lacey.
Jesse Pope of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation gave former North Carolina Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley a tour of Grandfather Mountain on Thursday, June 16, during her visit to Western North Carolina counties.
Six chambers of commerce gathered at Grandfather Mountain on Tuesday, June 21, to celebrate the opening of the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery at Grandfather Mountain. Pictured from left to right are Patrick Setzer, Charles Hardin, Lesley Platek, Jesse Pope, Bob Biggerstaff, Anne Winkleman, Lesley Johnson and Carol Seitz.
The Avery County Board of Commissioners recognized nine employees that have been with the county for 15 years in July. From left to right, front to back are Karen Laws, Shelia Ollis, Shannon Singleton, Martha Hicks, Jeanette Hughes, Mike Henley, who accepted awards on behalf of two officers who could not be in attendance, Carolyn Kirkup and Jeff Byrd. Not pictured are Joseph Owens, Timothy Austin and Frank Catalano.
Don Fox, Robin Peters and Firehouse Subs local franchisees Larry Chandler and Jay Andrews presented a grant award to Linville Volunteer Fire Department from the Firehouse Subs Foundation on Thursday, July 28.
Emma Denton from Gastonia was the owner of the winning worm, “Porta Potty,” at the 45th annual Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival in October. Pictured from left to right, back to front is festival mascot Merryweather, Shawn Stricklen, Will Stephenson, Tommy Burleson, Adam Binder, Mary Jo Brubaker, Denton, Merryweather, Emma Price, Evy Hunt and Hannah Cummings.
U.S. Congresswoman Virginia Foxx signs the side of the trailer carrying Ruby the Capitol Christmas tree, a 78-foot Red Spruce from the Pisgah National Forest. Ruby made her stop in Newland on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Despite a dampened atmosphere, drummers from multiple pipers and bands paraded around the track at MacRae Meadows during the 66th Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, which took place from July 7 to 10.
A weekend winter storm in mid-January covered the region in snow, with some places receiving more than a foot of snow over the two-day stretch.
File photo
Photo by Chantae Hoilman
Photo submitted
File photo
Avery High School’s Class of 2022 officially graduated and tossed their caps up to the gym rafters in celebration on Thursday, May 26.
File photo
Red Stone Revival, a band from the Charlotte area, performed at the inaugural Summer Fest on June 11.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Photo by Lily Kincaid
The Avery A&H Fair drew in thousands of people from September 7 to 10, despite many of the last day’s events being canceled due to rain.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Tasha Dellinger was the 2022 overall high point winner for the Avery A&H Fair talent show in September.
Photo courtesy Avery A&H Fair
Kella Clark was crowned the 2022 Avery A&H Fair Queen and signed a 12-month contract to begin her reign.
Photo courtesy Avery A&H Fair
Photo submitted
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Boone and Church won the 2022 National FFA Talent Competition in Indianapolis in October. Pictured are Walker Boone, Ethan Church, Eli Church and Jaxton Boone.
Photo courtesy Boone and Church
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Commissioner Robert Burleson, joined by his wife Jeannie Burleson, was sworn in by Judge Rebecca Eggers-Gryder in December.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
AVERY COUNTY — Like most years, 2022 was a whirlwind of events, with tons of ups, downs and everything in between. The following is a gallery of images from 2022 that best represent the events of the past year.
