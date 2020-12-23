It was a Santa parade...er... or a parade for Santa? Or, a parade Santa came to? It was an eager group of kids hanging out of car doors and windows, as their pajama-clad parents and costumed teachers grinned and Santa passed out Christmas goodies. Instead of a traditional before-Christmas “blowout” at Banner Elk Elementary School, with PJs at breakfast and a holiday movie, COVID-19 prompted Mr. Claus to do an about-face and come to the school early—a “fantastic experience,” according to the old gent himself. “Today was one of the best days,” BES Principal Justin Carver said, “and a new tradition at Banner Elk Elementary School.”
Santa visits Banner Elk Elementary School students
