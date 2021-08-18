BANNER ELK – The Rotary Club of Avery County is throwing its support behind the district’s Rotary Youth Leadership Academy after programs to help develop the next generation of leaders were put on hold in 2020.
During the community philanthropic organization’s most recent luncheon on Thursday, Aug. 12, Mike Stevenson, the youth service’s chair for the district, gave an update on the program’s efforts to restart its youth outreach program in the coming year.
Rotary Youth Leadership Academy, Stevenson explained, first began as an award given out to youth who exemplified leadership ability early in life before evolving into its own program aimed at developing leadership ability in young men and women across the country.
“The goals of the program are to teach leadership skills. We love to have those kinds of people who show leadership skills early on, like the president of a student council, but this is also for people who have leadership skills but maybe haven’t shown them yet. What we do is teach these skills, which are valuable to anyone,” Stevenson said.
Furthermore, Stevenson says RYLA is designed to teach leadership techniques to the younger generation, to create Rotary awareness and to build confidence is those who will one day be engaged in their own communities.
The district’s Rotary Youth Leadership Academy program is held at the YMCA Blue Ridge Assembly in Black Mountain each year, which is centrally located within the district. The program will be held from March 24 to 27 in 2022, at a $300 admission price. Rotary works to provide funding opportunities for kids to attend the program at little to no cost. Stevenson says that the program is made to be hands-on and those involved are keeping a close eye on the situation surrounding the pandemic.
“One of the ways we are helping with the long-term sustainability of our organization is building a pipeline with young kids who know what Rotary is and what we do,” Stevenson said.
The program focuses on experiential learning, which attempts to limit the amount of time kids are seated in a classroom or auditorium and instead gets them involved with hands-on activities that teach leadership skills. Rotarian coaches are also available throughout the duration of the program to keep the kids active and engaged.
“We keep the kids busy,” Stevenson said. “Those kids will be active, and every hour of the day is planned out for them. When we do our exercises, one thing you notice with the kids is they quickly realize that somebody has to lead and somebody has to follow. Somebody has to listen, and somebody has to talk. You’ll be surprised when you watch the kids, who the leader turns out to be.”
To learn more about Rotary Youth Leadership Academy, click to rotary.org/en/our-programs/rotary-youth-leadership-awards.
