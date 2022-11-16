NEWLAND — Despite the adverse weather that Tropical Storm Nicole brought in on Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, area events honoring local heroes persisted.
One such event was the annual Rotary Club of Avery County’s annual luncheon. The club holds the luncheon each year, but had to have it in a drive-thru format the past couple of years due to the pandemic.
The weather may have impacted the attendance, but more than a dozen veterans still came to enjoy the lunch, said club president Ruthie Styles. The lunch was catered by Carolina Barbecue in Newland and was held at the Avery Community Center at Heritage Park.
From the various Veterans Day ceremonies to the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Day in Avery County, the Avery County High School JROTC had a busy week. The JROTC ended its week of events with a presentation at the Rotary luncheon.
The luncheon was the perfect chance for fellowship among the veterans, as they were able to both enjoy a meal with old friends and possibly meet new people within their community. In addition to veterans, spouses of veterans were invited to the lunch, as they served too in a way, Styles said. Joseph Miller provided entertainment, playing a variety of recognizable, feel-good songs.
“It’s an honor for the Rotary Club of Avery County to be able to serve our veterans and recognize their service to our country,” Styles said. “We’re glad to be able to do this for our Avery County veterans.”
