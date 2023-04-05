ROAN MOUNTAIN — After seven decades of serving up hamburgers, barbecue plates, soft serve cones and sundaes, Bob’s Dairyland in Roan Mountain has closed its doors for good.
Bob’s Dairyland opened in around 1952, said Joe Miller, who has owned the restaurant for the past 15 years with his wife, Sonya Miller. The restaurant is named after Bob Burleson, a family friend of Miller’s. A common misconception is that Burleson opened the restaurant, but he bought it in the early 1960s, around 10 years after it had opened, Miller said.
Miller grew up in Elizabethton and always saw getting to go to Bob’s Dairyland as a kind of treat. He was always interested in cooking, so when his family friends decided they wanted to sell it, things really seemed to fall into place.
“It’s been mostly a labor of love,” Miller said. “I’ve enjoyed cooking and I love the people we’ve met. I guess some of the things I remember is the people who have came in and said ‘I met my husband here, I met my wife here, our first date was here.’ Those kinds of comments are great.”
In fact, Miller’s youngest daughter met her husband at the restaurant, he said. The two have been married for a handful of years now. Miller said that he’s been fortunate enough to “bring his family to work” with him, which is not something that most people get to experience.
“My whole family got to come to work with me,” “Both my daughters worked for me, one of my sons-in-law has worked for me, my mother-in-law retired, came in and helped out and played around in the kitchen. My father used to come in and pour coffee for people on Saturday.”
Sonya Miller is Director of Community Services for Carter County Schools, and though she has always had a full-time job, she has also always came in and helped out at the restaurant as well, Miller said.
Though everyone’s sad to see it go, Miller said this is the best option for him and his family. He’s accepted a job as an instructor at Tennessee College of Applied Technology. He started on Monday, April 3, and there he’ll be teaching various business and industrial training courses, such as food safety. They tried to pass the business along to someone for quite some time now, offering it to family members and attempting to find a commercial buyer, but they’ve had no luck, he said. Once he got the job offer at TCAT, he knew it was time to move on, he said.
“It’s such a great opportunity,” Miller said. “I love teaching.”
Miller’s background is in industrial safety, and that was evident even during his 15 years at Bob’s Dairyland, he said. They even started calling it “Bob’s University,” because they spent a lot of time teaching their employees, especially the high school and college students, basic expectations and skills for employment. All of Miller’s employees learned about food safety and were required to be ServSafe certified, and they also learned basic skills, like how to use a register and count back change to customers.
“Honestly, that’s part of why I was so excited about the opportunity at TCAT, because in one way, that’s exactly what I’m going to be doing there,” he said. “I’m going to be kind of teaching the same thing.”
The original plan was to close the restaurant on Friday, March 31, but after the Millers announced the closure, they experienced an outpouring of community support and sold out of food on Saturday, March 25. The Millers donated the remaining food to food banks, soup kitchens and their church.
“It was unbelievable,” Miller said about the days following the announcement. “It’s been the busiest week we’ve had so far this year.”
Once the food ran out, they focused on selling all of the memorabilia and equipment in the restaurant. Owners of local restaurants and longtime patrons of Bob’s Dairyland came by to pick up ovens, decorations, fridges and more.
The future for the building that Bob’s Dairyland has called home for so many decades is not quite set in stone, and there’s no information to report just yet on what may replace the beloved restaurant, Miller said.
