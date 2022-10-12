CROSSNORE — Riverwalk Quilt Guild recently took a trip to Crossnore to donate quilts for the residents at Crossnore Communities for Children.
Crossnore Communities for Children began as The Crossnore School, which opened in the early 1900s. Mary Martin Sloop and her husband Eustice Sloop convinced the community to help convert the existing one-room schoolhouse into a two-room facility. The Crossnore School was the first school in Avery County to have a licensed teacher, and soon kids were coming from all over the county to go there. The walk was too far, so children started staying close by in houses, barns or even on back porches so they wouldn’t have to make the trek every day. The school then became similar to a boarding school with dormitories, so the students could stay there during the week and go home on the weekends. The school functioned this way until the 1930s or 1940s, said Elizabeth O’Hagan, Fostering Communities Officer for the Avery campus, when it became known as an orphanage.
Now, Crossnore Communities for Children is a residential foster care program. Children stay in houses on campus with “cottage parents” and go to the public charter school on campus. The program serves children from birth to 21 years old. At the Avery campus, there are 12 cottages, and there are seven at the campus in Winston-Salem. There are just greater than 70 students on the Avery campus currently, O’Hagan said.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild donated around 25 quilts to Crossnore Communities for Children, said guild member Cindy Booth. Each of the quilts were a little different, with varying designs that would appeal to girls and boys of all ages.
At Crossnore Communities for Children, many kids come in with no belongings other than the clothes on their backs, O’Hagan said. The children get to keep everything that Crossnore Communities for Children gives them, however.
“When they get here, we let them pick out bedding for their room,” O’Hagan said. “That way, they have something of their own, and they can keep it forever, even after they leave here.”
Several members of the guild came to present O’Hagan with the quilts and to take a tour of the campus. The tour began in Sloop Chapel, where O’Hagan told them about the history of the campus and how the organization currently operates. From there, they took a drive around the campus to learn more about the specific buildings and services Crossnore Communities for Children offers.
“We are really able to work with the kids where they are, and to help them find their strengths, to tap into their resilience that they already built up and to help build further resilience,” O’Hagan said. “Everyone on campus is trained in a trauma-focused model, with the idea that any interaction with a child across campus is going to be a good one.”
