Riverwalk Quilt Guild

Riverwalk Quilt Guild visited Crossnore Communities for Children on Friday, Oct. 7, to donate handmade quilts to the organization. Pictured from left to right, back to front, is Jo Marie Roberts, Kay Owens, Elizabeth O’Hagan, Cindy Booth and Georgia McLean.

 Photo by Lily Kincaid

Recipe of the Day



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.