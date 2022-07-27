TOE RIVER – Pumpkins, green beans and sunflowers are bursting through the soil at Riverside Elementary School. Similarly, knowledge and passion for sustainability and growth is also bursting through the minds of the kindergarteners through fifth-grade students there.
In the last year and a half, Riverside Elementary has gained 14 raised garden beds and one greenhouse to its campus, as well as the guidance and support of the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk, the High Country Charitable Foundation and many helpful stakeholders involved in agriculture and education around Avery County through the NC Cooperative Extension.
Food insecurity became a great worry during the pandemic. Inspired to teach children about sustainability under the theme of food security by learning to grow food themselves, Jim Swinkola with the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk submitted a grant application to the High Country Charitable Foundation to fund 4-H programs and Ag initiatives in Avery County Schools, with Riverside Elementary as the first test location. The grant application stated as follows:
“By joining the brands of three established community organizations (Avery County Schools, NC Cooperative Extension and Kiwanis of Banner Elk), a viable plan has garnered enthusiasm. Using the Riverside Elementary School as a test location, a 4-H club will be formed. The heart of this club will be the growth and preservation of vegetables. Elementary students in a closely knit community will learn how to start with seeds in a greenhouse, transplant those seeds into a family sponsored raised garden and even preserve vegetables for future consumption. The food security theme could be expanded to fruit trees and small farm animals in years to come.”
Upon receiving this grant, the RES test location began the installation of raised gardens, a greenhouse and a 4-H club to “create an exciting philosophy of sustaining oneself by growing one’s own food,” the grant continued.
Principal of Riverside Elementary Whitney Vance shared her excitement about the program and all of the benefits the school has reaped so far. Already, the produce grown by classes at the school have been donated to feed families and allowed students to learn about the different processes that come along with gardening.
“The long-term goal is not only to increase food security, but also looking at bringing the outdoors in. Our community is situated in the farming part of the county, so having the kids experience it is important,” Vance said. “It’s been a really big community effort. We’ve had lots of people from all different avenues helping us, from parents to the Ag extension.”
Many teachers and agriculture specialists, including Extension Agent and 4-H Youth Development specialist Bobby Willard, Extension Agent Bill Hoffman, County Extension Director Jerry Moody, and educator Ruth Shirley all taught classes or sessions for the children about everything from how to plant, to proper techniques and even how to make a mushroom log. Each grade level had a different kind of participation, but every child in the school had a role.
With the initiative, 4-H clubs were also established for the 4th and 5th graders to begin even greater learning, as the club met twice monthly and provided the students with many outdoor activities, from hiking to extending their knowledge about sustainability.
By next year, Vance hopes to have a self-sustaining farmer’s market ready for the summer of 2023, as well as installing a barn and chicken coop to Riverside’s campus.
“The next phase of the project is adding animals to the mix,” said Vance. “We’re so excited to continue these programs, and without the High Country Charitable Foundation, we couldn’t have done any of it.”
“Hopefully these kids will teach their children how to do these things, and this knowledge will last for generations,” said Swinkola. “A number of folks including the High Country Charitable Foundation are excited about this project. The ability to teach children that they can look out for themselves by teaching them these skills is significant. Being able to gather a team of influential folks from around Avery County just makes it work. The purpose is helping the folks and animals in and around Avery County and you can’t not be excited about that!”
The programs at Riverside Elementary are new, but the legacy that the knowledge absorbed by the children will last a lifetime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.