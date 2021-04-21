BURNSVILLE — From 4 to 6 p.m. on April 24, AMY Regional Library will host “Revisioning Recovery: Uncovering the Roots of Disaster,” a virtual film screening and discussion event sponsored by North Carolina Humanities.
The program features a collection of five short films that tell environmental disaster recovery stories and examine historical inequities that worsen when disasters hit. This free event will also include an interactive, post-screening discussion.
Communities across North Carolina and the United States have faced increasing threats from climate disasters including hurricanes, wildfires, floods and tornadoes which leave them hoping to recover before the next climate event occurs. Equitable disaster preparedness and recovery are important, especially in communities where preparation and recovery efforts have historically experienced inequities.
“Revisioning Recovery” examines these inequities and explores how the issues of preparedness and recovery can become more equitable and inclusive.
“Here in Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties, we are connected by the beautiful Toe River and are familiar with how natural disasters impact our mountain communities, whether that be flooding, severe winter storms, or landslides,” AMY Regional Library Director Amber Westall Briggs said.
These screening events will take place in several counties across North Carolina in 2021.
“We are grateful to North Carolina Humanities in offering this free, virtual short film series that exposes historical inequities and shines a light on diverse communities gathering together to respond to climate disasters,” Briggs added.
North Carolina Humanities and Working Films have partnered on this presentation of “Revisioning Recovery” as part of North Carolina Humanities’ “Watershed Moments” initiative and Working Films’ Revisioning Recovery campaign. “Watershed Moments” programs include a Statewide Read of The Water Knife by Paolo Bacigalupi and Dry by Neal and Jarrod Schusterman, as well as the statewide tour of the Smithsonian exhibit Water/Ways.
Learn more about NC Humanities at www.nchumanities.org. Learn more about Working Films at www.workingfilms.org. To RSVP, click to bit.ly/rrapril24.
