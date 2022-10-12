NEWLAND — Though Hurricane Ian threw a wrench in the original plans, the Town of Newland Fall Festival proved to be a great success.
The festival was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, but the original forecast for Hurricane Ian was concerning, as it seemed that the storm would pass directly over the High Country. Despite an eventual shift in the storm’s path, leading it to almost miss the area completely, the fall festival was rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8.
The revised schedule proved to cause some issues, said Newland Alderman Lauren Turbyfill. Several festivals, such as Oktoberfest at Sugar Mountain Resort and the Spruce Pine BBQ and Bluegrass Festival, were already slated to take place that day. As a result, some of the original vendors, including all of the food vendors, had to back out due to prior commitments.
“Luckily, my friends from Tennessee, who own Southern Cross Food Truck and Fork in the Road Food Truck, were able to come out,” she said. “Without them, I wouldn’t have had any food vendors for today.”
Despite the change of date and the number of other events going on that day, Turbyfill said she felt the festival went really well. Some vendors even commented to her that they believed they did better at the fall festival than they did at the Fourth of July celebration.
Blue Ridge Performing Arts, Tasha Dellinger, Ransomed by Grace and Seth Moody and Jacan Ward all performed throughout the festival. Along with vendors selling fall-themed decorations and early Christmas gifts, nonprofits, like Yellow Mountain Enterprises, set up booths. Yellow Mountain sold hot drinks including coffee, cider, tea and hot chocolate, as well as popcorn and cotton candy, said Dale Trivette, director of Yellow Mountain Enterprises.
“We did our booth just to raise money for Yellow Mountain and to get our names out there in the community again, making sure to just remind people that we’re still here and what we do,” Trivette said. “We did fairly well, and we were able to talk to a lot of people.”
