Jonathan, Sara, Emma and Ellie Dellinger creating a barn quilt-like drawing that is unique to their family, which will be pieced together in a collage with all the other families’ drawings and displayed in the library.
Lily Moore and Lee Aldridge dance with Ashton Carpenter, Benjamin Carpenter and Eli Winters. The students taught Aldridge and Moore how to do the “Griddy.”
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Students and teachers doing the Macarena at the Sock Hop. Pictured is Lily Moore, Marlye Laws, Tessa Ingram, Stella Carver, Mica Buchanan, Atlee South and Lee Aldridge.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Families could purchase barbecue, popcorn, cotton candy, cupcakes, drinks and more outside at the Snack Shack at the festival. They could also purchase s’mores kits to use at the fire pit.
GREEN VALLEY — Home-cooked food, bingo, s’mores and bounce houses were just a few things families enjoyed at Riverside Elementary School’s Fall Festival on Friday, Nov. 4.
Along with the aforementioned activities, families could also go to the art classroom and make a small “quilt” square. They were encouraged to draw something that represented their family on the square. Eventually, all of the squares will be pieced together to make a barn quilt to hang in the library.
Families could also participate in the sock hop, which was like a dance party in one of the classrooms. Children could hop on the “train” – a cart that was pulled by a tractor around the baseball field.
Parents aided faculty and staff in organizing the event. Some made the barbecue and desserts, while others served the food and others donated items to the silent auction. The school had a PTO meeting in October, which around 30 people attended, said RES principal Whitney Baird Vance. That was the largest PTO meeting the school has had in at least a few years, she said.
“We made over $7,000, largely because of all the donations we received,” Baird Vance said. “We had a lot of help from community members and local businesses.”
Usually the school pays for the inflatables, which takes a decent chunk of the proceeds from the festival, she said. However, this year Sibelco paid for all of the inflatables, which helped tremendously. Additionally, they were able to raffle off 26 donated items, in addition to a crossbow and the seven baskets compiled by students and families from different grade levels. Local businesses and community members donated gift certificates, handmade items and more for the raffle, Vance said. Jerry Jones and Shanda Jones came early Friday morning to start smoking barbecue to be sold at the festival.
The money from the festival will go toward creating an outdoor classroom or pavilion at the school, Vance said. The school has already received a $10,000 grant for the project, and they hope to add a fence around their raised garden beds, and eventually add a barn and chicken coop to the area as well.
By the end of the night, more than 200 families had come to the fall festival, including several that weren’t a part of the Riverside community, Vance said.
