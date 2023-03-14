NEWLAND — Chili lovers should clear their calendars for Saturday, March 25, for the inaugural Avery A&H Fair Chili Cook Off.
The idea for a chili cook off came about for two reasons, said Jerry Moody, Avery County Cooperative Extension Director. First, the event is a good thing to do during the fair’s off-season and is comparable to events like the draft pull and haunted trail. Second, the chili cook off is a great way to bring the community together, said Sapna Beuttell, who, along with her husband, came up with the idea and is organizing it. So far, she’s seen a variety of different people show interest, both in cooking the chili and tasting it, she said.
Those entering the cook off can arrive at the Avery Community Center as early as 6:30 a.m. the day of the event to start setting up. All chili must be cooked on site, and cooking begins at 7 a.m. Members of the public can start arriving at noon, and the tasting starts at 1 p.m., she said.
For $5, guests can taste the chili themselves. In addition to the tasting, there will also be bounce houses, an obstacle course and cornhole set up to provide a little bit for everyone to do, Beuttell said.
Official judging will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. Banner Elk Mayor Brenda Lyerly, executive chef Kelcie Miller and Avery County High School culinary teacher Helena Kitchin are the judges for the cook off. First place, which will be determined by the judges, will win $500. Second place is people’s choice, which will win $250, and third place is runner up, which will win $100.
There won’t be different categories of chili this year, such as best vegetarian or best hot chili, but hopefully next year, the event will grow to include more participants and categories, Beuttell said.
“We’re hoping that we can build on it next year and get a good crowd,” she said. “We really think this will be a fun way to bring the community together.”
In case of inclement weather, plans will be posted on the Avery A&H Fair’s Facebook page. Additionally, Beuttell and Moody are still looking for people to enter and make chili. There is a $50 non-refundable entry fee per person or team of two and the deadline to register is Friday, March 17. To register, visit https://forms.gle/SG8C3YH9dHURSuwPA. For more information about the Chili Cook Off, call (828) 733-8270 or visit the Avery A&H Fair’s Facebook page.
