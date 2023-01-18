Editor’s Note: The following is part of a regular series of commentaries/columns courtesy of Crossnore Communities for Children.
This is the time of year when many of us find ourselves reflecting on the events of the previous year. We look back with hearts of gratitude, but also forward, with anticipation, to the promise of new beginnings. At Crossnore Communities for Children, we are just like you. A big difference may be that we get to experience this euphoric feeling of gratitude all year long. It is truly a gift that you, our friends and supporters, bless us with every day.
This past November, we embarked on a Giving Tuesday campaign. Known as the global day of giving the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, we set a goal of raising $40,000. Before we could even launch, our dear friends, The Perkinsons from Augusta, GA, offered a $20,000 donation match. Instantly, other donors would have the impact of their contribution doubled. We were well on our way to our goal. The Griggs from Charlotte, NC, offered a generous $10,000 gift to inspire others to give. This campaign quickly gained momentum, and when we tallied our donations, not only did we meet our goal, we exceeded it by double! All of you, our friends, raised $80,000 in support of Crossnore Promise Scholarships: Bridge (residential living), Thrive (therapeutic services), and Discover (adventure-based counseling).
Year-long support continues to roll in with our Fostering Communities partners. We are so grateful for more than $136,000 worth of in-kind donations, relationships with 10 host churches and 26 partner churches. We are also blessed by the time and talents of our amazing volunteers who help with everything from donating supplies, working in our gardens, sponsoring cottages, organizing fun activities for the children, completing buildings and grounds projects, and so much more. When we say, “It takes a village,” we are talking about the importance of communities, neighbors, and friends. You are all so important to the children we serve residentially and in community foster homes.
It is because of all of this amazing support that we are able to provide for the children in our care for as long as they are with us. Here are just some of the ways we passionately helped children and families in the last year and strove to be good stewards of your generosity:
- Served more than 160 children in community foster homes.
- Served more than 275 children on our two residential campuses in Avery County and Winston-Salem.
- Provided more than 9,300 outpatient therapy visits, among all three of our locations.
- Provided Thrive therapy scholarships to children so they could receive critical trauma-informed care they required. These scholarships make up the difference between government reimbursement and actual cost of care.
- Provided innovative Family Preservation services that work with children and families at risk of, entering into, and transitioning out of foster care.
- Provided experiential learning opportunities through our Miracle Heights Adventures program that built community and individual resilience and empowered collective success. Not only for the children in our care, but also for groups and organizations in our community.
- Assisted youth who are transitioning out of foster care through our Y
- outh Independent Living (YIL) program. As these young people turn 18, they decide for themselves to stay with Crossnore, taking advantage of our YIL services. These students work and/or attend school, benefit from life skills education, receive housing assistance, learn to manage their finances, and continue working toward becoming successfully independent.
For more than 100 years, Crossnore has provided a sanctuary of hope and healing for children as we rebuild their faith in home. In our commitment to provide vital and comprehensive, holistic, trauma-informed care, your generosity and support make all the difference.
Your generous giving contributes 40% of our total operating budget. Forty percent! We literally CANNOT do what we do without you.
For those of us lucky enough to be part of the Crossnore work family, we continue to be motivated and inspired by your generous love and support of our children and families. Every single day.
We are so grateful for you and look forward to an even-more-amazing 2023.
To find out more about Crossnore Communities for Children’s services, visit crossnore.org. To learn more about foster care, visit crossnore.org/foster-care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.