BANNER ELK — The fourth and fifth graders of Banner Elk Elementary School didn’t let remote learning or even Covid regulations stop them from finding a way to show kindness this Christmas. Their teacher, Molly Rhoades, presented the Kindness Project to her students and they were immediately on board to adopt the residents at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk.
Students learned that the residents had not been allowed to have visitors since March and wanted to do something special to cheer them up. While students began brainstorming items to donate on their morning Zoom lessons, Mrs. Rhoades embedded her writing curriculum into the project. Her students were taught the format for letter writing and each student personally chose a resident to write to. Every resident at the Life Care Center was written a personal letter from a fourth or fifth grader at Banner Elk.
Although schools were experiencing remote learning, the parents and students participated in donation drop-offs to the school. These items included blankets, slippers, socks, board games such as chess & checkers, soap, shaving cream, lotion, and much more. Principal Justin Carver and Mrs. Rhoades made the surprise delivery to the Life Care Center on Friday, Dec. 18.
Though teaching children to donate is vital, Mrs. Rhoades believes the true lesson is giving without expecting anything in return.
“I could not be more proud of my students. They gave selflessly to total strangers during a time that has been tough for everyone. May the love and kindness they have shown to others be returned to them in the future tenfold,” Rhoades said.
A special thanks to all of the students, parents, and staff members who played a major role in spreading kindness this Christmas season.
