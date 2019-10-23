NEWLAND — Reaching Avery Ministry has received a pair of gifts to assist the organization with multiple programs.
RAM recently received $10,000 from the High Country Charitable Foundation to help local residents with heating assistance. The gift will be used for families in need this winter with heating fuel and electricity.
“Reaching Avery Ministry appreciates so much the generous donation from High Country Charitable Foundation,” RAM Director Janet Millsaps said. “Sufficient funding for heating assistance in our county is an ongoing problem due to the harsh winter temperatures. This grant will enable RAM to provide heating assistance to a large number of families in Avery County. As needs continue to increase in Avery County it takes a collaborative effort, and High Country Charitable Foundation is making a difference to those struggling in our area.”
RAM has also announced that it has received a gift of $5,000 from the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge. The gift will be used to assist women and children who are in crisis needing to re-establish their lives in Avery County.
“Reaching Avery Ministry appreciates so much the generous donation from the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge,” Millsaps said. “This grant will enable RAM to greater impact the lives of area women and their children to the point of being re-established in a safe and secure environment. As needs continue to increase in Avery County, it takes a collaborative effort, and the Women’s Fund is making a difference to those struggling in our area.”
Reaching Avery Ministry is an ecumenical ministry devoted to helping low-income citizens of Avery County improve their lives. The organization provides assistance with food, clothing, prescriptions, heating fuel, utilities, household necessities, furniture, emergency shelter and other services as they relate to a person’s ability to meet their basic needs, to be gainfully employed or care for their family.
RAM has been helping individuals in need in Avery County for 37 years, and is the only full-time emergency assistance agency of its kind in Avery County. RAM works closely with Avery County Department of Social Services, Avery County Health Department and Avery County Schools to ensure that the emergent needs of area residents, including children and the elderly, are met.
For more information on Reaching Avery Ministry, call (828) 733-5127, or email ramemergencyfood@bellsouth.net.
