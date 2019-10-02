NEWLAND — Reaching Avery Ministry held its annual hunger walk at Riverwalk Park in Newland on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The afternoon event featured music, inflatables, food and a series of signs lining the walkway at Riverwalk Park listing hunger statistics in North Carolina.
The Hunger Walk is intended to raise awareness of food insecurity in North Carolina while also serving as a fundraiser for RAM, which provides a number of services for residents, food assistance among them.
Hunger walks as a concept are common events for charities that operate food pantries to raise awareness and benefit their organizations.
RAM’s walk was held in collaboration with Newland Presbyterian Church and Fletcher Presbyterian Church. Ram’s Rack Manager Pamela Benfield said planning begins a month before the event and donations begin wrapping up toward the end of October.
RAM Board Chair Jr. Sluder noted that the walk and donations raise a good portion of RAM’s annual budget.
The event was organized and orchestrated with the help of a number of volunteers, including church members. Everyone who played music on the Riverwalk stage were volunteers as well.
“We have some overhead like with any event, but most of it is donated,” Benfield added.
RAM also provides local families in need with clothing, furniture, crises and emergency financial assistance.
“We’re just thankful for the weather and the people that showed up,” Sluder said. “We’re just very much thankful for the people that participate in this because with them helping us, we can help others.”
RAM accepts donations to help feed local families any time of year.
