We see pink ribbons every October as we recognize breast cancer awareness, but the teal ribbon signifies ovarian cancer awareness, which we turn our attention to each September. Ovarian cancer strikes 1 in 70 women and is the second most common gynecologic cancer that affects women in the United States, after uterine cancer.
It’s important to become familiar with ovarian cancer’s symptoms, risk factors, and treatments, and Ellen Hearty, MD, one of the talented OB/GYNs at Mission Women’s Care, will provide her expertise for this column. Dr. Hearty cares for patients in our McDowell office and at the Mission Women’s Care office in Spruce Pine. She has experience counseling patients about ovarian cancer, diagnosing the disease, and collaborating with the clinical oncology team at HOPE Women’s Cancer Center, where ovarian cancer patients go for treatment.
“The challenge with ovarian cancer is that its symptoms are not only vague, they mimic those of other common problems, like indigestion,” says Dr. Hearty.
Symptoms of the disease include abdominal bloating, bowel changes, and feeling full soon after eating.
“Another issue with ovarian cancer,” she explains, “is that we don’t yet have a definitive screening test like we do for breast or colon cancer, for example. For those, mammography and colonoscopy are very successful screening tools, but for ovarian cancer, an effective screening test has not yet been discovered.”
Dr. Hearty adds that when a patient does complain of the disease’s classic symptoms, she listens carefully, performs a physical exam and considers a transvaginal ultrasound and/or a CA125 blood test. However, these tests can return abnormal in settings not related to cancer.
For example, with a transvaginal ultrasound, a physician might see something unusual and recommend surgery, only to find out that the questionable areas reflect benign tumors or another condition that’s not serious. Similarly, the tumor marker blood test can provide a false positive result due to another condition the patient may have, such as endometriosis or diverticulitis.
“Until we have a more definitive, high-quality screening method that can catch ovarian cancer in its earliest stages,” says Dr. Hearty. “We must rely on looking at risk, especially whether a woman has a family history of ovarian cancer, leaving her genetically predisposed.”
Other ovarian cancer risk factors include age, obesity, endometriosis, and certain medication exposures. “The genetic factor is what most physicians zero in on,” says Dr. Hearty. “Family history of cancer is a big clue to determine a patient’s risk. If they mention a strong history of breast or ovarian cancer, I consider testing for the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genetic mutations, and if positive, we watch and monitor them closely. It’s also important for their family members to get tested as well.”
She adds that if a patient doesn’t know their family history, she advises them to speak to family members and learn as much as they can. “Cancer genetics is a huge focus of research now,” Dr. Hearty notes.
The BRCA genes themselves are protective against breast and ovarian cancer, but hereditary mutations in them make women more susceptible to both breast and ovarian cancer. “If a patient tests positive,” declares Dr. Hearty, “we discuss the possibility of getting a preventive (prophylactic) removal of the ovaries (oophorectomy) to drastically lower their chances of an ovarian cancer diagnosis. If the patient is younger, we talk about their fertility plans as well.”
The primary goal with ovarian cancer, like all cancers, is to discover it early — before symptoms appear — so patients need less intervention and have better outcomes. The standard treatments for ovarian cancer are surgery, to remove disease and chemotherapy, which addresses the cancer on a microscopic level.
Dr. Hearty explains that when a woman is diagnosed with ovarian cancer, unless the disease is very advanced and widespread, the standard protocol is to perform surgery followed by chemotherapy to eliminate any rogue cancer cells.
“If the cancer is more advanced, then the order of the treatments may be reversed, administer chemotherapy first to shrink the burden of disease, followed by surgery now, with less disease to remove,” Dr. Hearty states. “The earlier we can treat ovarian cancer, the better a patient’s prognosis is.”
Dr. Hearty also highlights the fact that treatment is somewhat unique for women who are diagnosed with ovarian cancer, as compared to other types of cancer.
“Ovarian cancer patients in our region commonly receive care at HOPE Women’s Cancer Center in Asheville by a single team of providers — gynecologic oncologists — who both perform surgery and create chemotherapy treatment plans, whereas with many other cancers, patients are treated separately by both a surgical oncologist and a medical oncologist. I’m proud to say that this treatment team provides outstanding, evidence-based care, and they are really leaders in the region.”
Blue Ridge Regional Hospital is lucky to have providers like Dr. Hearty, who delivers the best in advanced care for the women of our community. Her connectedness to her patients is a defining aspect of her care, as is her clinical depth and expertise.
Take time out this month to consider what you know about ovarian cancer, and whether it has affected your family. If you don’t know, commit to speaking with your family members to learn more, so you can have an informed discussion about your risk factors with your gynecologist.
Tonia W. Hale, DNP, MAOM, BSN, RN, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Nursing Officer of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. Hale is a proven leader with more than 32 years of progressive healthcare experience. A native of East Tennessee, she holds an associate’s degree in nursing from Walters State Community College, a baccalaureate degree in nursing from the University of Tennessee, a master’s degree in organizational management from Tusculum University, and a doctor of nursing practice degree in executive leadership from East Tennessee State University. Ms. Hale is currently a resident of Burnsville.
