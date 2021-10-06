C.O.S. quilters

Church of the Savior Quilters has made and donated more than 1,300 quilts for area organizations and locations. Pictured are Barbara Piquet, Paula Burleson, Joyce Kramp, Jackie Bowen, Gerri Emkey, Gaye Meade, Mary Noble and Anna Marie Drake. Not pictured are Jane Lyons and Ann Appleton.

 Photo submitted

Church of the Savior Quilters has completed its 23rd year of making and donating quilts to babies, children, senior citizens and needy people of Avery County.

This year, 10 quilters meeting the second and fourth Thursdays of the month from May through October made 93 baby and lap-robe-sized quilts. We sewed at home and at the church opposite Mountain Glen Golf Course in Newland.

Since 1998 we have given away more than 1,367 quilts to Meals on Wheels, the health department, Hospice, Ram’s Rack, foster care, nursing homes, Heritage at Sugar Mountain, Cranberry House and Life Care Center.

Next May, the group welcome all to join them. The group provide all materials and meets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month from May through October. Attendees may bring their machine and lunch. For more information, call Anna Marie Drake at (828) 733-0058.

