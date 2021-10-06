Church of the Savior Quilters has completed its 23rd year of making and donating quilts to babies, children, senior citizens and needy people of Avery County.
This year, 10 quilters meeting the second and fourth Thursdays of the month from May through October made 93 baby and lap-robe-sized quilts. We sewed at home and at the church opposite Mountain Glen Golf Course in Newland.
Since 1998 we have given away more than 1,367 quilts to Meals on Wheels, the health department, Hospice, Ram’s Rack, foster care, nursing homes, Heritage at Sugar Mountain, Cranberry House and Life Care Center.
Next May, the group welcome all to join them. The group provide all materials and meets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month from May through October. Attendees may bring their machine and lunch. For more information, call Anna Marie Drake at (828) 733-0058.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.