We sat together, my head on his shoulder and he said, “Ah, contentment.”
We were quieting our hearts to share in a time of prayer with our heavenly Father. After reading his Word and a devotional article, our thoughts were already tuned into his symphony of grace.
Quiet love comes along when we can actually still our anxious hearts.
I recall the anxiety that accompanied the years of single parenting after a failed marriage. So many emotions, fears and concerns for the future of myself and my little son.
When those moments wanted to paralyze me and cause me to lose hope, the Lord Jesus spoke to me through the Bible, through precious friends who lifted me up and parents and family who were always there to help. Prayer and faith accompanied my every moment. And when I stilled myself before the Lord, his quiet love permeated my being and gradually I grew in his assurance that I belonged to him. Therefore, anxiety faded.
When after seven years of not having a mate God introduced me to Ken, a quiet love grew between us. We’d both known pain and rejection and so we walked into this new relationship cautiously. But it didn’t take too long to realize that this quiet love had a depth that came from the Lord and truly it was marvelous in our eyes.
He had brought us together, given us voices that blended and would eventually lead us to be ‘muscianaries’ singing his praises throughout our marriage. I think often of the song by the Gaithers knowing that he made something beautiful of our lives.
The exuberance of new love, growing love and established, mature love can be vibrant and extravagant in nature, too. However, once this show of affection calms, that quiet love that first permeated our hearts remains, keeps and sustains us.
Such is God’s love for each of us. Psalm 121 NLT reminds us of God’s keeping power. Colossians 1:17 reminds us that it is Jesus Christ who holds all things together.
So, when you think of quiet love, remember this verse from Zephaniah 3:17 NKJV regarding his everlasting love for us: “The Lord your God in your midst, the Mighty One, will save; He will rejoice over you with gladness, He will quiet you with His love, He will rejoice over you with singing.”
He is my Music. He is my Keeper. He is Love. Quiet love that permeates me. I pray he is yours, too. Selah
Jan Merop, a prolific and award-winning writer, has had her column “Pause...and Consider” published weekly for almost 30 years. Her signature, Selah, indicating a time of silence, reflects her title. She and her husband, Ken, moved to Avery County two years ago and actively volunteer in the area. They have three sons and five grandchildren. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan at pauseandconsider.net.
