Grand Marshal Benny Benfield welcomes the newest member of the Pyatte community, Axel Barnard. Pictured left to right is Dustin Barnard, Grace Barnard, Benny Benfield, Axel Barnard and Tabitha Barnard.
Local band Boone and Church performed at the Pyatte Independence Day celebration on June 25. Pictured from left to right is Eli Church, Ethan Church, Walker Boone, Lynn Church and Jaxton Boone. Not pictured is Colton Boone.
Photo by Heather Barnard
Teresa Benfield, Louella Singleton, Pat Singleton, Velvia Carpenter and Debbie Oaks at the Pyatte Independence Day celebration.
Photo courtesy Heather Barnard
PYATTE — The community of Pyatte hosted its Independence Day parade and celebration on Saturday, June 25. The parade began at 7 p.m. and the festivities included a hot dog dinner, games, door prizes, live music and fireworks at dark.
