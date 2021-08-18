Most of us enjoy stimulating our brain through brain teasers and puzzles. They are fun to work, but can also by frustrating at the same time. There’s only one way they fit together and sometimes it’s hard to see the bigger picture unless we are looking at the end result on the box. Often times, we quit in the middle and decide it was just too hard to complete.
When we purchase a puzzle, we have faith that all the pieces are contained in the box. We know we just have to take it home, dump it out and work it. We have all requirements, the instructions, and a final picture of how they fit together. Everything is provided in a convenient little box. At times, even though everything is provided for us, the puzzle still proves to be too difficult to solve.
With all that in mind, think about our spiritual life. Our life is a puzzle, but we are not the creator. We didn’t design our own puzzle. We have a Creator who is far more intelligent and ingenious than we could ever imagine. Only He sees the picture on the box. Only He can see the end result.
That’s when we find ourselves “Puzzled.” We have plans, hopes, and dreams for our lives but they just don’t seem to be working out. The reason for that is we often try work the puzzle ourselves. Now, I do believe we recognize puzzle pieces. We see people and events that fit into our puzzle, but we don’t see the design in which they fit. Sometimes we try to put fit those puzzle pieces into spots in which we feel they belong but get upset when they don’t match perfectly. Maybe the angle isn’t quite right or maybe that piece doesn’t fit until other pieces can be placed.
God gives us discernment to recognize the pieces, but we have to surrender the placement to the Designer. “For we are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them,” (Ephesians 2:10).
We also have to remember that there are no insignificant pieces to the puzzle. When we buy a 1,000-piece puzzle, all 1,000 pieces must be used to produce the final picture. This means that some of the things we experience, while difficult, are also very necessary. These are the times when we are working our own puzzles that we want to give up. These are the trouble pieces. These are the ugly little pieces that create trials in our lives.
It is during these times we have to have faith in a final picture. We have to believe the ugly little pieces will be used to create a beautiful outcome. Our Creator has a better design and He will never abandon us. “Be satisfied with what you have, for He Himself has said, I will never leave you or forsake you,” (Hebrews 13:5).
Lastly, we need to look at each other as unfinished designs. God is working on each of us individually, but He also has a master puzzle. “He is before all things, and by Him all things hold together,” (Colossians 1:17).
He needs us to have faith in His design, just as we have faith that the puzzle box contains all the required pieces when we purchase it. Let go of the puzzle pieces and let the One who sees the final masterpiece place them in the correct order and in the correct time.
“He has made everything appropriate in its time. He also put eternity in their hearts, but man cannot discover the work God has done from beginning to end.” (Ecclesiastes 3:11)
