NEWLAND — When they met at UNC-Charlotte as both were studying biology, Avery County High School was unaware of how lucky it would become to have a dynamic duo in trainers Joe and Susan Hawkins both working at its school in a matter of years.
Susan, who has been teaching at ACHS for 18 years, has worn both the hats of athletic trainer and science teacher. Now, although she primarily focuses on teaching health science, she helps out her husband Joe with athletic training from time to time.
Joe, who is employed with Appalachian Regional Healthcare System and was assigned to ACHS 11 years ago, helps students with injury prevention, evaluation, rehabilitation and treatment of injuries on and off the field. He says that the majority of the time he focuses on controlling pain and swelling injuries, range of motion and strength. Joe also works with treatment and evaluation of concussions.
He describes local physician Dr. Robert D. Clark as a “key cog” in his athletic training services at ACHS, as well as App Ortho.
While they both got their undergraduate degrees from UNC Charlotte, Susan received her master’s from East Carolina University, her doctorate from Liberty and is currently working on her administrative certification at UNC Pembroke. Meanwhile, Joe received his master’s from the University of Alabama and, among other things, worked as an athletic trainer in Major League Baseball for 15 years with the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs.
The two have been married for 32 years and have lived in Avery County on Susan’s family land for around 20 years. Along with their work at ACHS, the Hawkins’ are also both volunteer paramedics for the Linville Volunteer Fire Department.
While Susan’s primary focus is in the classroom, she enjoys the opportunity to work with students outside of the classroom as well. When she first started at Avery County High School prior to Joe’s working there, she was considered the “full-time” athletic trainer, even though she was still teaching classes.
“I understand the struggles of a student athlete. I understand the struggles of a student and I understand the struggles of an athlete because of that, because of the dual hat,” Susan said. She continued by explaining how nice it makes her and Joe feel to see former students go into health care, and the rewarding experience to hear former students attribute their post-high-school interests to Joe and Susan, even if they don’t directly say it.
When she watches kids and parents hug and thank Joe, it makes her “wife’s heart happy.”
When it comes to being a duo, Susan said they laugh about it.
“We’re always floating around somewhere,” she said.
