HIGH COUNTRY — Appalachian Regional Healthcare System is expanding its ability to serve High Country Residents through its Latino Health Program, which provides interpretation services, educational outreach and financial assistance to Spanish speakers in need in Avery and Watauga counties.
“I have worked with a lot of patients, migrant workers who came here from Mexico or Guatemala recently — like in the past month — and English is completely foreign to them,” said Angiolina Llibre, a medical interpretation intern at ARHS.
Many Spanish speakers in the region aren’t receiving medical care, Llibre said, and closing that gap in care will keep individuals and the community healthier while supporting patients with chronic conditions to have continued healthy lifestyles.
Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Llibre said it is important for patients to have access to health care and understand critical health information about the symptoms and spread of the virus for their own health as well as the health of their families and the larger community.
To achieve better access and communication with Spanish speaking patients, the Latino Health Program coordinates services such as interpreters for medical appointments, medication refills and pickups, appointment scheduling and financial assistance, Llibre said. The program is coordinated by Dinora Hernandez, who also serves as a medical interpreter.
Llibre said that financial assistance — where patients can apply to have some or all of their medical bills covered — is provided through grants awarded to ARHS.
Since starting her internship in October, Llibre said she has worked with many patients who were diagnosed with diabetes, pre-diabetes, obesity and high cholesterol and who wanted more information on what to eat and how to keep healthy.
To fill this gap in knowledge, Llibre said she wanted to make the generic advice, such as eating a lower carb diet or more fiber, more easily understood and decided to create Spanish language meal calendars and grocery lists for the Latino Health Program to make healthy diet information accessible and easy to follow.
“I chose to use dishes that are known and common in Latin America,” Llibre said, “and then on the back of the menus I include a grocery list with each ingredient with the price, and I make it so that for a family of four it’s less than $30 a day based on the Walmart online shopping tool.”
The stereotype that eating healthy is expensive can be challenging for some patients, Llibre said, and the grocery helps combat that misconception by pairing realistic, healthy foods with affordable groceries in the area.
Llibre said along with the menus she has created other Spanish language informational graphics and flyers about topics like financial assistance and community resources.
She and Hernandez are creating these educational materials, interpreting and carrying out all the other duties of the Latino Health program, but Llibre said the program is always looking for more volunteers. She said that the program is looking for Spanish speakers to volunteer, but for those who only speak English the program and the ARHS Community Care Clinic have volunteer opportunities in roles like reception and patient intake.
Those interested in participating in the Latino Health Program or volunteering can contact ARHS’s Program Manager of Volunteer Services & Career Pathways Erin Tyler at emtyler@apprhs.org.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
