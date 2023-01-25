NEWLAND — A seasoned, Nashville-based musician from Western North Carolina recently visited Avery County to speak to some of the middle and high school students in the area about choosing a career and achieving their goals.
Dave Fowler has more than 35 years of experience working in the music industry. Originally from Swannanoa, Fowler decided to move to Nashville when he was 21 and try to turn his passion for music into a career. Now, more than three decades later, he still lives in Nashville and has had the opportunity to work with artists such as Dolly Parton, The Artimus Pyle Band and Billy Bob Thornton.
Fowler has been friends with ACS Superintendent Dan Brigman for a number of years. Brigman previously invited Fowler to come give a similar presentation to students in another county where he worked, and he saw the benefit of having Fowler come speak to students in Avery County as well.
“He always had it in the back of his mind,” Fowler said about Brigman. “He thought it would be beneficial to the students here. We’ve been working on this for a few months.”
Carrie Greene, who works as a career counselor at Avery County Schools, was thrilled to have Fowler come talk to the students at Avery Middle School and Avery County High School. Greene works in the Career Center at Avery County High School, where she helps students develop skills vital for entering the workforce, obtaining internships, learning about the workforce and career opportunities available to them and more.
The new Career Center has only been open for two semesters, but it has seen the internship program at the high school double since then, she said. Both she and Brigman had hopes to bring in speakers to give presentations to the students on various career-related topics, such as work ethic and career paths. Fowler was a wonderful way to kick that off, Greene said.
“We’re grateful that he was able to come and talk to the kids,” Greene said. “We wanted to bring people in to speak to these kids about work ethic. You know, you don’t have to do the status quo, you can do other things. And then also, the kids that may want to stay here, we want to show them what job opportunities are here and get them what they need to be able to do these jobs. Everybody’s here for a reason. Kids don’t always get told that.”
Students at Avery Middle School listened to Fowler’s presentation and asked questions about the music industry during his visit on Thursday, Jan. 19. Boone and Church, who won the 2022 National FFA Talent Competition in Indianapolis, performed a handful of songs in the mini-theatre before Fowler spoke at Avery County High School on Friday, Jan. 20.
Fowler encouraged students to unapologetically follow their dreams by setting realistic goals and working hard. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to stay in Avery County, he said, but no one should give up on their dreams just because of where they’re from or how they grew up.
“If we reach one kid that I can make a difference in, it’s worth it,” Fowler said. “Those kids, every single one of them, have the power and the ability to change the world if they so choose. Every single one of them. Everybody’s special. Everybody’s created different, everybody has a purpose, everybody has a gift.”
Since he grew up in the mountains, Fowler wanted to make it clear that if any students in the room wanted to go on and try to make a living from music, art or any other nontraditional jobs, their background doesn’t have to be a barrier. He said he wanted to make it clear to the students that he used to be in their exact same position, and it didn’t stop him from following his dreams and doing what he always wanted to do.
“Because I grew up in this area, I understand the mentality of what it can be like,” Fowler said. “I tried to really have them understand that I was sitting right where they’re at when I was their age. I grew up really poor, and I didn’t have any idea that I would get to achieve the things that I did, but I knew what was going to happen if I gave up.”
